Mhoni Vidente predicts ROMANCE between Ángela Aguilar and Christian Nodal after BREAKING UP with Belinda

After their controversial breakup, everything indicates that Belinda and Christian Nodal They would no longer have a future together, because in addition to the fact that their relationship could have ended on very bad terms, now Mhoni Seer predicts Romance Come in Angela Aguilar and the interpreter of “Botella after bottle”.

It’s only been a little over a week since Nodal He announced that his courtship with the “Princess of Pop” had ended, but despite presuming that they were very much in love and even committing themselves to get to the altar, they surprisingly broke up and the Mexican regional singer has already begun to cover the tattoos that had been made in honor of his ex.

Due to this situation, it seems that Christian and he is not going to back down and he would be in the single mindset, so he could soon be seen with a new partner, and someone who is sounding strong is Angela Aguilarwell Mhoni Seer predicts that they will have a Romance.

“I see Nodal dating this girl, the daughter of José Antonio Aguilar, or with one from Acapulco Shore, but it won’t be Manelyk, Nodal he is vindictive and likes to provoke”, mentioned the Cuban astrologer.

It should be remembered that the young singers have already been seen together, since they collaborated for the successful song “Tell me how you want”, and after the video clip was released, many of their fans considered that they made a beautiful couple and had good chemistry, since their difference age is only five years old, compared to Belindawith whom he had only been in a relationship for a few months and she is eight years older.

Finally, Mhoni Seer commented that Beli She could also be having a new boyfriend in a short time, and it would also be a famous Mexican regional music singer.