Mhoni Vidente sends a message to Christian Nodal’s mother – Prensa Libre

Information circulated that she asked Belinda to stay away from her son. These statements were given by the journalist Juan José Origel in the “With Permission” program.

“The mother of this little boy, Nodal, told Belinda, ‘Look, daughter, you shouldn’t hang out with my son. In the first place, he is very young, he has a long way to go in his career. He has already stood out, but he still has a long way to go to a career like the greats. Find yourself a bigger one,” said the communicator.

The couple officially separated last February after a controversial romantic relationship.

Health problems

Cristy Nodal, mother of the singer who will soon be at a concert in Guatemala on May 7, revealed a few days ago that she was experiencing some health complications.

On April 10, through her Instagram stories, Cristy Nodal gave an update on her health status and revealed that she was diagnosed with a malignant tumor in the colon, which had to be operated immediately.

In minute 12 of this interview, Mhoni Vidente talks more about this case. Cristina Nodal is 44 years old and it is said that Nodal’s mother considered it a miracle that the colon tumor that she had disappeared, which prevented an operation that she would have.

However, Mhoni says that this is about “witchcraft”, because they make you think that you are sick, that you have cancer and are about to die when in fact it is not. In addition to explaining that there are other signs such as dreams that could be a sign that something is not right.

“That is called witchcraft, let’s make it clear, I had told them that the Nodal family brings a very strong witchcraft and witchcraft makes you think that you are sick, that you are going crazy or crazy, that it makes you think that you have cancer , that you are going to die and no, they are lies, the witchcraft are so strong that they completely surround you with those energies, the hanged man card is behind them, you feel that you are dying and that is what happens to the Christian Nodal’s mother,” explained Mhoni.