Mhoni Vidente shares new predictions days end April

Mhoni Seer surprises his followers again

A few days before the end of April, the Cuban psychic and clairvoyant shares her new predictions

Once again, and after being right in his prediction about his death, he talks about the young Hispanic Debanhi Escobar A lot of attention! A few days before the end of April, the Cuban psychic and clairvoyant Mhoni Vidente surprises her followers again and shares her new predictions, in addition to the fact that, after being correct in her prediction about her death, she talks about the young Hispanic Debanhi Escobar. In her most recent visit to El Heraldo de México, the seer most loved by Hispanics did not hesitate to share a very clear vision that she had in a dream: “I woke up with the letter from El Juicio in my hand and in my dream I see the alarm seismic that is sounding in Mexico City“, expressed Mhoni, but this would be just the beginning. Mhoni Seer visualizes an earthquake “Friends, an earthquake is visualized. You have to be calm, it will not be serious, nothing more will be the scare, but my dreams are revelations that are constantly happening and this will be due to the solar eclipse, which will be this April 30. When the sun goes down, they are bad omens for Latin America, Mexico and the United States“Mhoni Vidente revealed. Next, the Cuban psychic and clairvoyant said that this earthquake will occur in Chile and Ecuador, as well as in Mexico, where it will have a magnitude of 6.3 or 6.7 degrees: “You have to take all the necessary precautions these days, although it will only be the scare ”, he said, in addition to sharing that he frequently dreams of the Virgin of Fatima.

“My spirit suffers from such clear visions” Before continuing, Mhoni Vidente revealed what very few people knew, that her spirit suffers from the clear visions she has, and when no one expected it, she focused again on the death of the young Hispanic Debanhi Escobar: “They found her on the 13th (after his disappearance) and the Death card comes out.” “This letter tells me that Miss Debanhi Escobar did not suffer an accident, they killed her by drowning, hanging her. I see that she is suffocating, that her hand is so strong that she is suffocating her that she gets out of control, but how does she get out of the taxi? The taxi driver I think she is covering up a lot or is making many alibis and maybe she is to blame, but not totally, along with her friends, and maybe they ‘put her down’”.

Mhoni Seer says the exact date of Debanhi Escobar’s death Contrary to what many people think, Mhoni Vidente assured that the young Hispanic Debanhi Escobar died the same day of her disappearance, on April 9: “The blows she has on her face are because they threw her into the cistern, which was completely full. , it was a sewage well that was no longer used”. “Yes, I think it was a homicide and I see that there were two men close to her, one was her acquaintance and was at the party and the other is a friend of the boy who got involved in this. I don’t know if there will be a solution or that the truth will be known, although the father is insisting that this be resolved.

What will happen in the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard? In other more ‘pleasant’ topics, Mhoni Vidente revealed what will happen in the trial that is taking place between actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, also actress Amber Heard: “Johnny Depp will win the lawsuit. She has many mental problems, a split personality, she was very aggressive, she drank and took drugs a lot”. Finally, the Cuban psychic and clairvoyant assured that the Mexican singer Christian Nodal will not return with Belinda: “He is having fun, the mother is recovering from her illness, and if she was lucky enough to be successful, then let her do positive things for young people and for Mexico”, he concluded (TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE).