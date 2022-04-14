Mhoni Vidente warns Christian Nodal’s mother

In the last days Christy Nodalmom of Christian Nodal, was torn between life and death during a surgical intervention to which he underwent to remove a malignant tumor from his colon. There was talk of a miracle and is now cancer free.

After the news that circulated in the media of shows, Mhoni Seer assured that it was not a miracle, but a witchcraft very strong that they are doing to him.

“That is called witchcraft, let’s make it clear, I had told them that the Nodal family brings a very strong witchcraft and witchcraft makes you think that you are sick, that you are going crazy or crazy, that it makes you think that you have cancer , that you are going to die and no, they are lies, the witchcraft are so strong that they completely surround you with those energies, the hanged man card is behind them, you feel like you’re dying and that’s what happens to Christian Nodal’s mom“Mhoni explained in El Heraldo Televisión.

The fortune-teller reiterated that the best thing the interpreter’s mother can do is pray and ask for spiritual help to get rid of all the evils that are in your life. In addition, she warned about another issue that will afflict the Nodal family.

“She is very stressed because of what her son went through with Belinda, she was too worn out with her son’s relationship, seeing that her son took so much, so many negative energies, the demands and problems with the husband, that they are going to divorce; Nodal’s parents are already in a married lawsuit, they are divorcing or they are going to divorce“concluded Mhoni seer.