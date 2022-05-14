MHSC, Mbappé, Donnarumma, probable XIs

Seen and read about PSG in the French press this Saturday, May 14, 2022. The match against Montpellier, a special weekend for Kylian Mbappé, the reasons for the low Parisian recruitment in Ligue 1 and the avenues to explore, the leaders have makes a choice for the position of goalkeeper and the probable eleven.

In today’s edition, The Parisian evokes the particular weekend that awaits Kylian Mbappe. Top scorer (24) and passer in the championship (15), number 7 in the PSG will be on the move this Saturday (9 p.m. on Prime Video) to face the Montpellier Herault on the occasion of the 37th day of the championship. The day after this meeting, the French international will be present at the ceremony of UNFP Trophies with his teammates, Gianluigi Donnarumma (best goalkeeper category) and Nuno Mendes (best hope category), while the rest of the squad will take charge of the Qatar for a two-day mini-tour. “The Parisian striker put pressure on his club to attend the UNFP Trophies. He won his case and will therefore return to the Paris box before heading off to join his teammates at the Qatar. » Barring surprise, the 23-year-old striker should be voted best player of the season in League 1 for the third consecutive year. But Kylian Mbappe did not plan to reveal its future during this event. “In the meantime, it remains for enthusiasts to League 1 the opportunity to enjoy a little more of his talent on the lawns of our championship. Two matches (Montpellier, Metz) to perhaps say goodbye, even if the PSG has the firm intention of obtaining the extension of its star player. »

PSG probable XI (The Parisian): Donnarumma – Hakimi, Marquinhos (c), Ramos, Nuno Mendes – Wijnaldum (or Gueye), Danilo, Verratti – Di Maria, Messi, Mbappé

The Ile-de-France daily wonders why the PSG recruits as little League 1. Since the acquisition of QSI in 2011, the Rouge & Bleu got into the habit of looking for elements outside France, and “Not sure that the next transfer window which opens on June 10 will radically change the situation. » In eleven years, only nine players have been recruited from another club in League 1 (Bisevac, Matuidi, Le Crom, Digne, Aurier, Kurzawa, Ben Arfa, Mbappé, Letellier). With the exception of Blaise Matuidi and Kylian Mbappethe other players recruited in the French championship have disappointed and have never met the requirements of the high level. “These unfortunate experiences did not really encourage the PSG to multiply the recruitment of players trained in France. »

Other data to consider. The rise in prices during an interest of the PSG for a player League 1. For example, the case of Fabinho to AS Monaco. The Rocher club demanded €60m from the PSG before selling it for €50 million to liverpool. A similar case is happening with the midfielder, Aurelien Tchouameni. “ASM wishes to obtain 80 million euros, a sum that Parisian decision-makers consider excessive. » To this is added the desire of several players to discover a foreign championship from an early age. “A very French evil that has lasted for several decades now. »

The Parisian also makes a list of players likely to interest the PSG in League 1. Yes Aurelien Tchouameni seems the most credible track at the moment, the Rouge & Bleu have to face strong competition in this matter (liverpool and real Madrid) and above all to the player’s desire to play abroad. “The French club has the means to change certain postures, we know that, but it still seems to be starting from afar. » However, the profile of the French neo-international filled several boxes to strengthen the Parisian midfield. The names of Boubacar Kamara (Olympic Marseille), Seko Fofana (RC Lens) and Chephren Thuram (OGC Nice) are also mentioned. “Last year, at the same time, the PSG took information about Kamara but, here again, the tendency leans towards a departure abroad. » For the line of attack, the name of Lucas Paqueta had already been advanced a few months ago. Nominated in the category best player of League 1the Brazilian Olympique Lyonnais knows a few players in the Paris locker room. “However, while rumors of interest from PSG circulated last winter, it had been denied to us by his entourage “precise LP.

On his side, The Team discusses the management of goalkeepers for next season. And the PSG seems to have made a choice by betting on Gianluigi Donnarumma. In competition with Keylor Navas this season, the Italian is expected to take the number 1 role from next season. Thus, this summer, the Parisian leaders intend to clean up the goalkeeper position and hope “thus separating from Keylor Navas, Sergio Rico, Marcin Bulka and Alphonse Areola. » The two goalkeepers of this season had recently indicated that an identical situation could not reproduce during the next exercise. Thus, the club of the capital favors the youth of Donnarumma (23 years old) with the experience of Navas (35 years). Still under contract until 2024 with the PSGthe value of the Costa Rican international is estimated at €10m but his high salary (around €1m gross per month) could be a hindrance for some clubs.

Regarding Sergio Ricohe did not convince during his loan to Majorca and should find the PSG at the end of the season. Despite a contract that runs until 2024, the Parisian leaders want to part with the Spaniard. Cases Alphonse Areola (June 2023) and Marcin Bulka (2025) should be easier to tune. Loaned with purchase option (slightly over €10m) to West Ham, Areola could continue the adventure in London. In effect, “The English club plans to keep him by exercising the option. » Ready to OGC Nice, Marcin Bulka helped his team reach the final of French Cup. Thus, the Eaglets would be ready to buy it definitively by exercising the purchase option estimated at €2 million.

Regarding this Saturday night’s game against Montpellier Heraultthe sports daily recalls that Neymar Jr and Presnel Kimpembe are suspended. On his side, Sergio Ramos could take a place in the starting XI alongside Marquinhos. With the suspension of the Brazilian, Angel Di Maria should chain a second tenure in a row. Opposite, the former Parisian, Mamadou Sakho will miss his reunion due to injury.

PSG probable XI (The Team): Donnarumma – Kehrer, Ramos, Marquinhos (c) – Hakimi, Danilo, Verratti, Bernat – Messi, Mbappé, Di Maria

Finally, the Free lunch highlights the arrival of Kylian Mbappe to Montpellier this Saturday night. “If the Mosson stadium is full, it is largely due to the arrival of the stratospheric Kylian Mbappe. » Apart from the sporting side, the French international is also involved in charity. This Thursday, he participated with his teammates in the auction for the benefit of the association ofIdrissa Gueye fighting cancer and HIV in Africa. During the pandemic, he notably made a check to the foundation Abbe Pierre. He also donates all of his bonuses with the Blues. “He gives his time, does not seek to publicize, he comes, takes off his star hat and plays with them as with his brothers. He’s a very smart big kid.”declares Sébastien Ruffin, director of the association First of ropeswhose Kylian Mbappe became the godfather.

The regional daily also evokes the match of the 37th day between the Montpellier Herault and the PSG. the MHSC will want to put on a good face for their last game of the season at La Mosson. Opposite, the Parisians remain on three consecutive draws (RC Lens, RC Strasbourg and Troyes). ” The PSG gives the feeling of slipping quietly towards the holidays. And don’t completely hide it”like Qatar Tour organized this weekend. “This relaxation could be a harbinger of a hot summer” with the summer transfer window and the files Kylian Mbappe and Mauricio Pochettino. “At the end of the season, Paris is looking forward. Failing to have it in the handlebars »see the Free lunch.