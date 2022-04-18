The young women showed off tremendous images from their vacations For: Pauline Flowers APR. 16. 2022

Instagram: @ninarubinl Mia and Nina Rubín steal Andrea Legarreta’s camera during a luxurious trip.jpg

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

Andrea Legarreta, Erik Rubin and his two daughters, Mia and Nina, embarked on these Easter holidays a trip through Europe, where they have traveled from Amsterdam, Holland and now Paris, from where the young, 16 and 15 years old, respectively They have stolen a camera from the famous host of the Hoy program.

Both the presenter of the famous morning and the former Timbiriche have shared several photos of their vacations; However, it was the eldest of her daughters, Mia, who surprised her sister with her, posing in the purest style of “Emily in Paris” in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Through her Instagram stories, the young singer wanted to share with her thousands of followers part of his stay in the French capital, where, happily, he appeared with the actress from ‘Do you remember me’.

Instagram: @miarubinlega Mia and Nina pose from Paris

The image immediately went around the Internet, unleashing hundreds of reactions, including compliments for the young sisters and congratulations to the parents for how beautiful they are. Mia and Nina.

This is added to the photographs that Andrea has published in which the Legarreta Rubín family can be seen enjoying their days off.