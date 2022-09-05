Mia Hansen-Løve, guest of honor at the 37th edition of Cinema Jove

06/22/2022 – The French filmmaker will receive the Luna de València award while presenting in Spain Bergmann’s Island within a varied program

Bergmann’s Islandby Mia Hansen-Løve

The 37th Cinema Jove is held between June 24 and July 2, organized by the Generalitat through the Institut Valencià de Cultura. Your manager, Charles Madrid There is no room for joy since he announced that this year’s Luna de València Award will go to Mia Hansen-Løve: “one of the most outstanding young voices in 21st century French cinema. In her career, a thematic nonconformity is distilled, because each film deals with a different plot from the previous one. Despite this eclecticism, they all share an intimate vision and observation of certain vital deadlocks that are still an accurate portrait of uncertainty and doubts”, she stated.

Precisely, Bergmann’s Island a romantic drama that has featured a cast led by Vicky Krieps, Tim Roth Y Mia Wasikowskacan be seen at Cinema Jove before its premiere in Spain, as this event will screen the entire filmography of the French filmmaker and will feature her presence, both at the opening of the festival, where the award will be presented to all her career, as in the preview at the Filmoteca of his penultimate work, on June 23, and in a meeting with the press and the public.

Regarding the official feature film section of the 37th Cinema Jove, it is made up of Tana (Italy), from Beatrice Baldacciwhich approaches young loves in a rural setting; Feature Film About Life by the Lithuanian director Dovilė Šarutyte, which also addresses complex family conflicts; the german Talking About the Weather first work of Annika Pinskeimmersion in a return to the roots; jet lag (Austria/Switzerland), a video-essay signed by the Chinese filmmaker Zheng Lu Xinyuan; Small, Slow but Steady (France/Japan), of Sho Miyakea drama in times of Covid; The Stranger (Palestine/Germany/Qatar), of Ameer Fakher Eldinportrait of a man immersed in an existential crisis; geranium (Turkey) from Cagil Bocut, which speaks of parent-child reconciliations; the Kazakh Happy, of Askar Uzabayev, chronicle of a patriarchal society in the process of decomposition; the bengali Rehana, reflection of Abdullah Mohammed Saad about toxic masculinity; and the korean Nobody’s Loverof Han In-mi.

Regarding Spanish cinema, four films are screened in Valencia: full of grace from the Levantine Roberto Bueso; Duoof Meritxell Colellaward for best direction in the Zonazine section of the last Malaga Festival; my emptiness and me of Adrian Silvestre (also awarded in Malaga with the Special Jury Prize); Y The young Berlangaof Chechu Garcia-Berlangaa documentary that narrates the first 25 years of life of the Valencian master, author of essential films such as the national shotgun either The executioner.

Among the highlights of Cinema Jove 2022 is the concert that the French musician Oliver Arson (composer of soundtracks such as those of The kingdom Mother Y as bestas ) will offer together with the Jove Orquestra de la Generalitat on June 29. Likewise, it should be noted that the cycle dedicated to the first years of the career of an influential name pays tribute for the first time to a female director: the beloved and brilliant Agnes Varda.

The detailed program of the festival, with all its sections, on its website.