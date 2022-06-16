Mia Hansen-Løve: “It is possible that my film has destabilized Léa Seydoux”

His film tells the story of an incipient love and a death that comes slowly through the character of Sandra, played by Léa Seydoux. How did you come up with this web of facts and feelings?

Let’s say he came alone. Like many other people, throughout my life I have several times gone through moments flooded with opposing feelings and realities that maintain a kind of secret dialogue. Something that has to do with life and death, mourning and rebirth, which is what I wanted to tell in this film. When, as the character of Sandra, you are faced with the cruel illness of a loved one, you have to cling to life. This film is inspired by my life experience and my relationship with cinema: my films seek the light and, for this project, I let myself be carried away by writing.

We all know that some directors seek to fantasize at all costs, but with A Beau Matin It seems that you want to deal with the everyday life. What exactly was she looking for?

I don’t make movies with a message. My films address existential issues themselves, they are like mediations on life. With A Beau Matin, wanted to show the universal contradictions of life. When the cinema pretends to be militant, it tends to exaggerate, to be too demonstrative and, therefore, very often it is caricatured. I prefer the nuances. I want my films to convey emotions without giving up showing contradictions.

It seems almost like a trick: for a good part of the film, Sandra takes her father, played by Pascal Gregory, from one residence to another. Each visit becomes an immersion in the sad reality of these centers in which the elderly seem abandoned to the loneliness of their suffering or of the place that becomes their new home. A controversial issue that, thanks to Covid, the recent publication of a shocking book, has achieved unexpected media relevance. What makes you feel that his film is so linked to the present?

I wrote A Beau Matin before the Covid crisis broke out. In fact I could have waited a bit, because I got really bored during the first lockdown. The truth is that I am not surprised that this matter is being talked about in the news. I have known the problem of nursing homes for a long time, I have suffered it with several of my loved ones. There are thousands or even millions of us who find ourselves in this situation. By telling the story of Sandra’s father, I wanted to talk about the suffering and precarious situation of the patients in these centers. A particular sadness had to be told. My film does not have a political purpose, but at the precise moment that I began to write I was aware of it. Without a doubt, it was one more motivation when I started writing. I could even say that it impressed me with a certain value.

She wrote the screenplay for the film with Léa Seydoux in mind to play the character of Sandra. Why was she so convinced from the beginning?

Léa is an actress whom I deeply admire. She has something special. In her films, she displays outstanding magnetism and hypersensitivity. She gives off something extremely powerful without ever seeming to overreact. Directly: she does not act. There is an authentic purity in her, an exceptional absence of affectation. Something surprising for an actress so seasoned that she embodies the profession of an actress better than anyone else, with all the glamor that it entails. I had a feeling that she could play the role of Sandra in a unique way. In the movie, there is a scene where she leaves a residence after visiting her father. She has just separated from the man she loves. She has hit rock bottom. And then she gets a message from her missing lover of hers. At that moment, we see on screen all the emotions in the world crossing her face. We can feel what happens inside of it, although nothing happens outside of it. Her face reflects in a brutal way what she is living inside of her. In this scene she stops being an actress and becomes something else. Léa is telluric, simple. She is a totally opposite role to the complex roles that she usually plays, in which she sometimes adopts very masculine fantasies. It is possible that she has unsettled her a lot. And that was precisely what she wanted to film.