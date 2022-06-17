Mia Hansen-Love, Lluna de València Award for Young Cinema

the french filmmaker Mia Hansen-Love will receive the Lluna de València Award for Young Cinema next June 24 during the festival’s opening gala. Director Carlos Madrid has described the filmmaker as “one of the most outstanding young voices in French cinema of the 21st century. In her career, a thematic non-conformism is distilled because each film deals with a different plot from the previous one,” Madrid explained during a conference press conference held today at the Rialto, which was also attended by Ximo López, regional secretary for Culture.

Hansen-Love’s filmography includes films such as ‘Edén’ (2014) or ‘El porvenir’ 2″016), starring Isabelle Huppert and for which he won the Silver Lion for Best Director at the Berlinale. award, Valencia will host the preview of the latest film by the French filmmaker, ‘Bergman Island’, her English debut with actors Vicky Krieps, Tim Roth and Mia Wasikowska. The presentation, which will be attended by Hansen-Love, will be on June 23 at La Filmoteca.

The French woman began as an actress in some films by Olivier Assayas, such as ‘Sentimental destinations. Her first productions as a director of her earned her critical applause. In fact, her first feature film as director and screenwriter, ‘Tout est pardonné’ (2007) was nominated for Best First Film at the Cannes Film Festival.

Two more films in the official section

The director of the festival, Carlos Madrid, has announced the addition of two more films to the official section of Cinema Jove: ‘Talking about the wheather’ (Germany) and ‘Nobody’s lover’ (Korea).

The event will also host the following previews: ‘Llenos de grace’ by Roberto Bueso, already announced; ‘Duo’ by Meritxell Colell; ‘My emptiness and I’ by Adrián Silvestre; and ‘El Joven Berlanga’, the documentary directed by the Valencian filmmaker’s nephew, Chechu García Berlanga.