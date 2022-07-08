Mia Hansen-Love, Luna de València Award for Young Cinema

Culture highlights the 37% increase in the event’s budget to 590,000 euros

French director Mia Hansen-Love will receive the Luna de València Award at the Valencia Cinema Jove International Film Festival, which will be held from June 24 to July 2.

This was announced by the director of the event, Carlos Madrid, at a press conference together with the regional secretary for Culture and Sport, Ximo López, to present the 37th edition of the film event.

“Mia is one of the most outstanding young voices in French cinema of the 21st century. A thematic non-conformity is distilled in her career, because each film deals with a different plot from the previous one: from the emergence of disco music in the Paris of the nineties collected in ‘Eden’ (2014) to the life of a war journalist in India in ‘Maya’ (2018) and the visit of a married couple of filmmakers to Ingmar Bergman’s refuge in ‘Bergman’s Island’ (2021 )”, has reviewed Madrid.

Despite this eclecticism, all of them share an “intimate, nuanced and observational vision of certain vital deadlocks that are still an accurate portrait of uncertainty and doubt”.

Before stepping on the other side of the camera, Mia Hansen-Love was an actress and film critic. In her filmography, she delves into intergenerational relationships, putting vital trajectories in dialogue, which enriches the final discourse of her films”, values ​​the director of Cinema Jove.

His film ‘Bergman’s Island’ will arrive on July 1st in Spanish cinemas. The romantic drama marks the debut in English for the French director, for which she has relied on an international cast of actors led by Vicky Krieps, Tim Roth and Mia Wasikowska.

Cinema Jove will screen the entirety of the filmmaker’s filmography and will have her presence both at the festival’s opening gala, where she will receive the award for her entire career, and at the preview at La Filmoteca of ‘Bergman’s Island ‘ on June 23 and in a meeting with the press and the public.

On the other hand, the festival incorporates two new titles to the Official Section of feature films in competition, so the selection is made up of 10 films.

In this way, the German ‘Talking About the Weather’, by newcomer Annika Pinske, is incorporated, about a Ph. how far he has strayed from his roots in his search for an independent life in Berlin.

The other film is the Korean ‘Nobody’s Lover’, by Han In-mi, an initiatory proposal about a teenager who faces family, work and sentimental difficulties.

The announced novelties are completed with the preview of four films: the already announced ‘Llenos degracia’, by Roberto Bueso; ‘Duo’, by Meritxell Colell; ‘My emptiness and I’, by Adrián Silvestre; and ‘El Joven Berlanga’, by Chechu García-Berlanga.

The jury that will determine the winners is made up of ten outstanding professionals from the world of television and national and international cinematography.

The Official Feature Film Section will feature Sarajevo-based director Jasmila Zbanid, who swept last year’s European Film Awards with her latest film, ‘Quo Vadis, Aida?’, as well as Ferit Karahan, winner of the Luna de València Award 2021 for the best feature film for ‘My best friend’, a film that will be released in Spain on July 1.

This court is completed by the journalist Elena Sánchez, director and presenter of the cultural space of La 2 ‘History of our cinema’ and the director from Alicante Javier Marco, winner of the Goya for best short in 2021 for ‘A la cara’.

The choice of the winners of the Official Short Film Section will be in the hands of the French director Agnès Patron -winner of the Luna de València 2019, the Palme d’Or at Cannes 2019 and the César for best animated short film for ‘L’heure de l’ours’–; the Nigerian director Michael Omonua – who won the Luna de València for best short film last year for ‘Rehearsal’ -, and the director and screenwriter from Alicante Alberto Evangelio, who has just released his first feature film, ‘Visitante’, in theaters .

In the Official Webseries Section, Cinema Jove once again features Rebecca Windsor, director of Warner Bros Television Workshop, the leading writing and directing program for artists looking to start or advance their television careers. Windsor will give a master class on how to write to succeed in the field of television series.

This jury is completed by Elodie Mellado, editor and content programmer at Filmin, and Adjani Salmon, winner of a BAFTA for best emerging talent and also a young jury award at Cinema Jove 2019 for his series ‘Dreaming Whilst Black’. “FULL INVOLVEMENT”

The regional secretary for Culture and Sport, Ximo López, has highlighted that the involvement of the Ministry in Cinema Jove is “total and is reflected in a budget amounting to 590,000 euros”.

“This represents an increase of 37% compared to the last pre-pandemic edition of 2019. Therefore, in addition to having a consolidated and stable festival team, we accompany it so that it can develop all its lines of action. We believe that it is essential to capture the youngest heartbeat of audiovisual and cinema from a Valencian anchor point, which at the same time places us as a point of reference on the international scene”, added López.