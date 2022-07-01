Mia Hansen-Love movie review

After premiering in Cannes last 2021 and having also passed through the Seville festival, ‘Bergman’s Island’ is officially released in Spanish theaters. The French Mia Hansen-Love writes and directs this tribute to the creative process and the famous Ingmar Bergman with two stories that intertwine in a very elegant way, but that could not be more simple and bland. You can now read our review of the film Bergman’s Island.

Synopsis

Chris Y Tony are a couple of filmmakers who settled on the Swedish island of Farö, where the historic director Ingmar Bergmann he lived and shot several of his films, in search of inspiration. Chris he begins to develop a story that, as we will soon see, is highly influenced by his personal situation. We are thus witnessing two stories told with a certain grace, but with no depth.

Bergman’s Island movie review

In a first part of the Bergman’s Island movieof course absurdly long, Mia Hansen-Love is limited to showing us the couple walking through iconic places of the Bergman’s filmography and speaking of Swedish films. It is understandable that they want to pay homage to one of the most important figures in the history of cinema and talk about the harmful and inevitable comparison that other artists will establish between themselves and him, but they end up presenting a strange first act, which he hardly tells us about the characters and that it has little to do with the rest of the film.

An irregular tribute to the cinema of Ingmar Ingmar Bergman

When the real conflict finally starts Bergman’s Island moviewe find that the relationship between Chris Y Tony has its problems and the first expresses these sentimental problems by telling the story of Amy (Mia Wasikowska), a girl who has a life identical to that of the author who is imagining her, except that she is a little younger and attracts more attractive and attentive men than the one she is with. Chris share your life.

In spite of everything, this story is still a little more interesting than the “original”, to call it in a way; Amy He is a character with a little more life and whose fate arouses a little more curiosity in the viewer. It is striking to see how the author creates a character so similar to herself and at the same time has such a different attitude. What Chris she starts telling is nothing more than the life she would like to have herself, what she would like to have been.

The catharsis of writing

As they progress, we see how the line between the two stories is blurred, even presenting characters from the author’s life in that of Amy and resulting in a good representation of the catharsis that writing entails. That is, at the cost of blurring that second story, which seemed like it was going to be able to tell itself and make the film stop being a bit of a tostón. The worst of all is that we never know how the story that the filmmaker imagines ends, nor her own. A revelation that, at that point, was already more than obvious, is what ends the Bergman’s Island moviepromoting an irony as sad as it is that a film that could have been told in 20 minutes, lacks an ending.

There is no series of events in the history of one of the protagonists that affects the other in any way. With a subtle and delicate staging, and two believable women on screen; the reflection and the tribute that is wanted to be made is clearly and correctly exposed, but a story is not told.

The cast of the movie

Vicky Kriepswho lends his body to Chris, offers a good performance in which you can see a sweet person whose illusion and passion have faded. Contrast works very well. Amythe projection of Chris in fiction she is a more passionate and cheerful girl, whom Mia Wasikowska He has also been able to interpret very well. He lags a bit behind his co-stars Tim Roth playing Tony, although it is a character that does not give much.

Final opinion of the movie Bergman’s Island

In short, the Bergman’s Island movie first pays tribute to the well-known filmmaker and then becomes a good portrait of what the creative process is, although it probably won’t move too many people who have never had to face a blank sheet of paper. In addition, it is told through a story that neither comes nor goes from anywhere.

Premiere and technical sheet Original title: Bergman Island

Gender: Drama

Official Site: Bergman Island

Country: France

Idiom: French

Release date: July 1, 2022 in theaters

Producer: Co-production France-Germany-Belgium-Sweden; art France Cinema, CG Cinema, Dauphin Films, Neue Bioskop Film, Piano Productions, RT Features, Scope Pictures, FilmCapitalStockholm, Platform Production, Swedish Television

Distributor: Avalon Distribution

Duration: 112 minutes

Year: 2021

Age Rating: Not recommended for children under 12 years of age

Artistic Sheet

Address: Mia Hansen-Løve

Script: Mia Hansen-Løve

Music: Raphael Hamburger

Photography: Denis Lenoir

Distribution: Vicky Krieps, Tim Roth, Mia Wasikowska, Anders Danielsen Lie, Joel Spira, Oscar Reis, Jonas Larsson Grönström, Clara Strauch, Wouter Hendrickx, Gabe Klinger, Teodor Abreu, Felix Berg, Grace Delrue, Matthew Lessner, Kerstin Brunnberg, Jordi Costa

