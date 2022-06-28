Mia Hansen-Love receives the Luna de València award from Cinema Jove | Culture and entertainment | Valencian Community Edition

The director and screenwriter Mia Hansen-Løve (Paris, 1981) receives the Luna de València Award tonight at the opening gala of the 37 Cinema Jove, which dedicates a retrospective to all her work that includes the premiere in our country of her penultimate film, Bergman’s Island.

In a press conference, the director of Cinema Jove, Carlos Madrid, highlighted as constants in Hansen-Love’s filmography the healing processes, the fear of change and the expression of his own experiences in his work: “There are titles where the biographical brushstrokes are more evident than in others. In Bergman’s Island, for example, she captures the uncertainty of the blank notebook”, he assured.

This feature film, whose premiere is scheduled for July 1 in Spain, is the director’s first project in English, for which she has had an international cast made up of actors Vicky Krieps, Tim Roth, Mia Wasikowska and Anders Danielsen Lie .

In the film, Mia Hansen-Løve reflects on the impact of personal experiences on the process of artistic creation, while paying tribute to Ingmar Bergman and his mythical home, for which she has moved the plot to the Swedish island of Fårö . This is where Sweden’s most famous filmmaker lived for the last 20 years of his life and where he shot some of his best-known titles.

The French filmmaker has highlighted that despite the title and the tribute in the film to Ingmar Bergman, she does not make reference films: “I do not try to imitate, I do not make a cinema in the manner of. My cinema is influenced by all the films I have seen, but my experiences also come together, both what I have seen and what I have loved, although they are not captured literally”.

Among the directors who have deeply marked her is the documentary filmmaker Claude Lanzmann, author of Shoah (1985) about the Jewish holocaust, but not so much as a visual reference, but mainly, because that memory marked her in her education.

Memory is the axis, precisely, of his next title, One Fine Morning, presented at the last edition of the Cannes Festival and distinguished with the Europa Cinemas Label Award, which recognizes the best European film of the Directors’ Fortnight.

“Memory is a theme that runs through all my cinema, but also reality, the choices I make regarding realism, which I try to embrace and at the same time transcend to deal with issues that touch me”, he commented.

The proposal, starring Leah Seydoux and Pascal Greggory, is a double portrait, that of a woman and that of her father, affected by a neurodegenerative disease. “He is an intellectual who has lived for the books, so there is something tragic about his illness, because he has devoted his life to thought.”

Her first feature film as a director and screenwriter, Todo es forgiven (2007), premiered at the Directors’ Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival and received a César nomination for Best First Feature. Since then, she has directed and written the films The Father of My Children (2009), Un amour de jeunesse (First Love) (2010), Eden (2014), ‘El porvenir’ (2016) and Maya (2018).

“I would like to write stories that are far removed from my own, but I need to have an intimate knowledge of my characters, of their inner world. Only when I reach that deep understanding of who they are, I can sit down to write”, Hansen-Love has concluded.