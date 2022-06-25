Entertainment

Mia Hansen-Love receives the Luna de Valencia award from Cinema Jove – Culture

Photo of James James59 mins ago
0 43 2 minutes read

The director and screenwriter Mia Hansen-Love (Paris, 1981) receives the Luna de Valencia Award tonight at the opening gala of the 37 Cinema Jove, which dedicates a retrospective to all her work that includes the premiere in our country of her penultimate film, “Bergman’s Island”.

In a press conference, the director of Cinema Jove, Carlos Madrid, highlighted as constants in Hansen-Love’s filmography the healing processes, the fear of change and the expression of his own experiences in his work: There are titles where the brushstrokes biographies are more evident than in others. In ‘Bergman’s Island’, for example, she captures the uncertainty of the blank notebook, he has assured.

This feature film, whose premiere is scheduled for July 1 in Spain, is the director’s first project in English, for which she has had an international cast made up of actors Vicky Krieps, Tim Roth, Mia Wasikowska and Anders Danielsen Lie .

In the film, Mia Hansen-Love reflects on the impact of personal experiences on the process of artistic creation, while paying homage to Ingmar Bergman and his mythical home, for which she has moved the plot to the Swedish island of Fårö . This is where Sweden’s most famous filmmaker lived for the last 20 years of his life and where he shot some of his best-known titles.

The French filmmaker has highlighted that despite the title and the tribute in the film to Ingmar Bergman, she does not make reference films: I do not try to imitate, I do not make a cinema in the manner of. My cinema is influenced by all the films I have seen, but my experiences also come together in it, both what I have seen and what I have loved, although they are not captured literally.

Among the directors who have deeply marked her is the documentary filmmaker Claude Lanzmann, author of Shoah (1985) about the Jewish holocaust, but not so much as a visual reference, but mainly, because that memory marked her in her education.

Source link

Photo of James James59 mins ago
0 43 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Doña Eva Mange, the grandmother of Thalía and Laura Zapata, died at the age of 104

2 mins ago

Anuel would have been deceived by Yailin as a joke of the singer

13 mins ago

Did Amber Heard stab James Franco in Pineapple Express for real? The script reveals the truth

15 mins ago

Christian Nodal named one of the 50 most beautiful

24 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button