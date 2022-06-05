Mia Khalifa and her curious and unexpected comment for Shakira in the midst of her separation from Piqué

After what Shakira issued a statement of his separation with the Barcelona footballer, Gerard Piqué before the strong rumors about an alleged infidelity on the part of the footballer, The interpreter of “Antología” received the full support of one of the most popular celebrities in adult cinema.

Mia Khalifa29 years old, came to the fore this weekend in this love scandal, and which apparently culminated in a heartbreak story, after sharing his opinion on the subject of Piqué’s alleged infidelity on social networks and gave him his total support for Shakira, and even applauded that he will start following Henry Cavill and Chris Evans on the networks.

“Shakira following Henry Cavill and Chris Evans in the last 48 hours is maximum feminism: Piqué… feminism”Mia Khalifa wrote on her Twitter account, publication that went viral on networks after exceeding 10 thousand comments and having received more than 700 retweets.

With this gesture, the adult film star, of Lebanese origin, has been placed under the spotlight for give a strong blow to Gerard Piqué and fully support Shakira in the face of the alleged infidelity of her now ex-partner.

Shakira following Henry Cavill and Chris Evans in this past 48 hour time span is peak feminism – Mia K. (@miakhalifa) June 3, 2022

According to the information that has been circulated by the Spanish press this week, Shakira would have discovered that the Barcelona defender was unfaithful to her with another woman, for which she would have asked him to leave his family residence. It is now known that Piqué has been living in a single apartment for some time from where he leads a “party lifestyle” since this separation.

Through social networks it was reported that the alleged woman with whom Piqué had slept was the mother of Pablo Gavi, his teammate in BarcelonaHowever, until now these reports have neither been confirmed nor denied, while the Catalan newspaper “El Periódico” specified that the woman in question was actually a blonde in her 20s, which would rule out the possibility that she is Gavi’s mother

“The woman who could have put Piqué and Shakira on the verge of breaking up is a young blonde in her 20s. She is studying and works as an event hostess”published the medium. Still not conforming to this theory, and with the whole world attending in disbelief as a witness, Shakira and Gerard Piqué reported their separation this Saturday, after 12 years of relationship.

