Mia Khalifa back to adult content? This is your new project

Lebanese influencer and former adult film actress Sarah Joe Chamoun, known professionally as Mia Khalifa, surprised her followers on social media with her return to adult content.

And it is that, khalifa will join «Playboy Centerfold», the platform with which the firm of the «bunny» wants to compete with Only Fans and in which other models that in the past have been in some edition of the magazine will also participate .

Playboy announced a few days ago that Mia will be among its exclusive models, in which there will be uncensored material from many celebrities. On the brand’s official account, a photo of Khalifa posing in a print jacket and shorts was posted, accompanied by the following message: “We are excited to announce that Mia Khalifa is joining Playboy Centerfold. Subscribe now so you don’t miss out on any of Mia’s exclusive content.”

According to the newspaper “La República”, from Peru, the firm estimates that Mia’s photographs will produce profits of up to 200 thousand dollars a year, due to the large number of fans she has.

Chamoun is 29 years old and became famous in 2014 when she started making adult videos. Within a few months she became the most watched actress; however, her career ended the following year. In July 2016, she expressed that her departure was mainly due to deep disillusionment with the industry.

After that, she sold content as “camgirl”, but after a few months she left it and dedicated herself to social networks and modeling. Currently, she has 27 million followers on Instagram, with whom she constantly shares photos in her best outfits or swimsuits.

Precisely, the news took her TikTok followers by surprise, a social network in which she is very active, since many of them thought that she would no longer dedicate herself to making this type of content.

It should be noted that he publishes humorous content and has more than 30 million followers on the Chinese social network. In addition, he created a channel on YouTube and has starred in several videos of famous singers.