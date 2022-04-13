Mia Khalifa boasts a great body with a tiny bikini that cannot contain her attributes

Mia Khalifa She is one of the most desired and coveted women throughout the entire planet. Since she entered (for a brief period) in the adult film industry, the Lebanese woman has gained great popularity and to date continues to hog the spotlight every time she decides to show her famous curves.

On this occasion, the now sports influencer and commentator took advantage of her Instagram account to upload a series of photos and a video in which she was admired sunbathing, wearing a tiny brown bikini that couldn’t contain her enormous assets.

“Tourist energy at home always”, he wrote at the bottom of the publication that in a few hours has reached more than one million 771 thousand likes and unleashed all kinds of praise.

This is not the first time that Mia Khalifa drives her 27.7 million fans of the famous social network crazy with swimsuits that make her shapely figure stand out. Just a few weeks ago, she wore a printed bikini that she complemented with glasses, a hat and heels, in addition to the fact that in other postcards she enjoyed a pool, wearing a tight black swimsuit.

