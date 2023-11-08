Mia Khalifa calls out Gal Gadot for supporting Israel

Yoit’s been a month since Terrorist attack on Israel by Hamas which went on 7th October More than 1,400 people were killed, and about 240 are still held in hostels in the Gaza Strip. by a terrorist organization, leading to a conflict with no end in sight and a humanitarian crisis within Palestinian territories.

Israel’s reaction to the attack on Gaza This is being criticized and calls for a ceasefire are being made across the world, calling it ‘complete disregard for civilians’. As the death toll rises to 10,000 Israel’s bombing and ground campaign led to casualties in the strip, one of whose main critics was former adult star Mia Khalifa.

Mia Khalifa’s criticism of Gal Gadot

recently, Israeli actress and former IDF soldier, Gal Gadot announced that it would hold screenings in Los Angeles and New York City of a 47-minute video provided by the Israeli government about last month’s Hamas attacks, drawing criticism. Mia Khalifa.

Mia Khalifa, who is a Lebanese-American and has been showing her support for Palestine since the current conflict began, posted a link to a previous comment Gadot made about calling her ‘genocide barbie’ on her Twitter/X account. Article cited, and an article cited. The said screening said ‘I’m trying to tell you all…’

two sides of the coin

Mia Khalifa’s support for Palestine led to her losing endorsements and deals, as Playboy ended its partnership with the model and lost her podcast, Canadian broadcaster Todd Shapiro fired her ‘effective immediately’ for her comments regarding the conflict. ‘ removed.

Gal Gadot, on the other hand, joined over 700 celebrities to show their support for Israel on October 17, along with Amy Schumer, Jerry Seinfeld and Mark Hamill. The Wonder Woman actress was born in Israel and served in the IDF as a combat fitness instructor for two years when she was 20 as part of her mandatory military service.