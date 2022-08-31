Mia Khalifa challenges Instagram with Yves Saint Laurent maxi bag

While you are visiting New Yorkinternet celebrity Mia Khalifa took the opportunity to take some selfies inside the St. Regis Hotel, one of the most luxurious and historic accommodations in the Big Apple, founded in 1904 and built by millionaire John Jacob Astor IV, who thought of it as a second part the Waldorf-Astoria, which he also owned.

Surrounded by grandeur and barely dressed in a YSL signature maxi bag, Mia Khalifa did not hesitate to show her anatomy in front of the mirror in her room, which raised even more the temperature that she herself declared to feel. “So hard to dress for this NY heat,” the 29-year-old Lebanese wrote.

East Yve Saint Laurent iCare It is one of the strongest proposals of maxibags from the firm founded in Paris. It is made of padded leather and costs more than 90 thousand Mexican pesos. One of the celebrities who put her in everyone’s sights is the daughter of Lenny Kravitz, Zoëy Kravitz, and Miley Cyrus.

With a carousel of five photos, Mia challenged the clauses of Instagram, because in none of them is she wearing clothes. Her more than 27 million followers surely gasped when they saw her publication that, so far, almost reached a million likes.

This shopper bag offers two wearing options, as it can be worn with the sides open or closed, changing its look but without detracting from the huge YSL brand logo. It has bronze hardware and a removable mini bag. The best thing about this model is that it is still available in the official online store.

Sarah Joe Chamounbetter known as Mia Khalifa, was born in Beirut on February 10, 1993. Arriving in the United States with her family, fleeing the political conflicts in her country, she was offered to participate in the adult film industry and accepted without thinking that he would regret it in a few months, three to be exact.

“I guess it was my rebellious phase. It wasn’t really for me. I grew up and tried to distance myself from that,” he told “The Washington Post” in 2016. He later worked as an assistant in a law firm, as a sportscaster and as an influencer in social networks. Mia Khalifa He studied history at the University of Texas.