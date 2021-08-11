Mia Khalifa collects the needs of the dog with the mask, then puts it back on her face: the video

“I just saw Mia Khalifa put poop on her face“. A joke? A catchy gimmick? Not at all. It seems absurd, impossible, incredible, and yet it’s all true. This caption summarizes exactly the content of the video to which it refers, a video of a few seconds posted on TikTok by the US producer Benny Blanco and went viral on social media, with over 10 million views.

In the images you can see the influencer and former star walking the dog in front of the house: at a certain point, the little dog does his needs and she, as a diligent mistress, collects them. Too bad that, not having the bags with her, Mia Khalifa has thought well of use the mask he was wearing to collect the dog’s excrement and throw them in a basket. Then he took it and put it back on his face, as if nothing had happened. “At least they are not no mask – he commented then -. I have just returned from the trip and I have to walk my dog, so, safety first of all, everyone must wear a mask”.