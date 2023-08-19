Entertainment

Mia Khalifa covers herself with a towel and her thong is beyond imagination

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner3 hours ago
1 minute read

former adult film actress and now star fan only, Mia Khalifaset the social network alive with an impressive video in the thong, in which she shows what a relaxing day looks like for her, reading the newspaper and swimming for a while completely naked.

Mia Khalifa’s video that made her followers crazy

through your account TIC TocThe Lebanese-American model shared a video of her perfect weekend, which she enjoys with a thong, hat and headphones to listen to her favorite songs.


Former adult film actress Mia Khalifa promotes her new jewelry brand.

appears in the clip Caliphate reading the newspaper on the bunk, sunbathing to maintain its impressive tan; From time to time he goes to the pool to cool off for a while; However, the moment that shook the internet was when the camera focused on her legs and her underwear appeared to have dropped to the ground, she immediately jumped into the pool completely naked.

Mia Khalifa showed her hottest pictures

model of fan only, Mia KhalifaLooking for more subscribers for his Blue Page, he has turned to his more than 5 million followers as impressive proof of his most intimate content. Twitter,

Mia Khalifa, Onlyfans Model

Instagram: @miakhalifa

The former adult film actress took to her social networks to share four impressive pictures on the beach in a transparent pink dress and a tiny bikini.

In the first two pictures, the 30-year-old model poses in the sea with her dress on, which are common photos InstagramHowever, the remaining images set the social network on fire.

appears in a Mia Khalifa sat on the bed without a bikini bra and covered her arms so as not to show much; While in the last photo she is posing again in the water with her dress on, but unlike the other postcards, in this photo she is seen with her breasts out.


read this also

Daniel Ballesteros


after publication My Compliments began to rain down on her in the comments: “I love you even more”, “You are beautiful”, “Mia, your photos are incredible and I’m sure your fan only They’re even more spicy.”

Source link

Photo of Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner

