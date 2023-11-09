Mia Khalifa criticizes Gal Gadot for supporting Israel in the war against Hamas

hBut it’s been a month since the terrorist attack israel carried out by Hamas on October 7, in which more than 1,400 people were killed, and about 240 are still held hostage Gaza Strip by the terrorist organization, which has led to an unending conflict and humanitarian crisis within the Palestinian territory.

Israel’s response to the attacks on Gaza has been criticized and calls for a ceasefire have been raised around the world, with the “complete disregard for civilians” condemned as the bombings and Israel’s ground campaign have led to deaths in the Strip. The number of critics has reached 10,000, one of the main critics being former adult stars. Mia Khalifa.

Mia Khalifa’s criticism of Gal Gadot

Recently, Israeli actress and former IDF soldier, girl gadotannounced that it would host screenings in Los Angeles and New York City of a 47-minute video provided by the Israeli government about the Israeli attacks. Hamas Last month, which was criticized mia khalifa,

Mia Khalifa, who is Lebanese-American And he has shown his support for Palestine since the current conflict began, quoting an article from a previous comment he made about it on his Twitter/X account. gadot I am calling him’narcissist barbie‘, and quoting an article from the said screening saying ‘I’m trying to tell everyone…’

Two sides of the coin in the war between Israel and Palestine

support from mia khalifa To Palestine This led to her losing endorsements and deals, as Playboy ended its partnership with the model and lost her podcast, and Canadian host Todd Shapiro fired her ‘effective immediately’ for her comments on the conflict.

Gal Gadot, on the other hand, joined Amy Schumer, Jerry Seinfeld and Mark Hamill on October 17 among more than 700 celebrities who showed their support for Israel. The Wonder Woman actress was born in Israel and served in the IDF as a combat instructor for two years when she was 20 as part of her mandatory military service.