Mia Khalifa criticizes Gal Gadot over Hamas attack footage

Mia Khalifa has reiterated her criticism of Gal Gadot, amid reports that the actress is helping to organize a US screening of a film that depicts the October 7 surprise attack on southern Israel by Hamas terrorists.

The surprise attack by Hamas was the deadliest Palestinian terrorist attack on Israel in history. After this Israel launched the heaviest air attack ever on Gaza. The Associated Press reported that according to Israeli officials, 1,400 people have died in Israel as of Tuesday, while according to health ministry officials in Gaza, more than 10,300 Palestinians have died, the AP said.

Born in Israel, during the ongoing conflict wonder woman Star Gadot has often shared social media posts supporting the people of Israel. In particular, he has highlighted several of the more than 200 hostages held by Hamas.

According to Israel-based international news television channel i24NEWS, Gadot is now attempting to highlight the conflict by helping organize a screening of a 47-minute video provided by an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson.

From left, Mia Khalifa in Paris, France on June 20, 2023, and Gal Gadot in Beverly Hills, California on October 25, 2022. Khalifa has reiterated her criticism of Gadot amid reports that she is helping to organize a US screening of a film depicting the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas militants.

Christy Sparrow/Getty Images;/Steve Granitz/FilmMagic



Oscar-winning director Guy Nattiv, who reportedly led efforts to bring the film to the United States – a screening was planned for a group of select celebrities and public figures at an undisclosed date, revealed, “Gal Gadot and her husband, Yaron Varsano, help make it possible.”

However, specific details regarding the date and confirmed guest list are not known yet. newsweek You have contacted a representative for Gadot via email for comment.

Amid reports, Palestinian news agency Quds News Network, formerly of “

Responding to the post, former adult film actress Khalifa shared a screenshot paper The magazine’s headline from more than two years ago, which read: “Mia Khalifa labels Gal Gadot ‘Genocide Barbie’ after Israel-Palestine statement.”

“I’m trying to tell y’all…,” Lebanon-born Khalifa captioned the post.

At the time the article was published, Gadot, who served in the IDF before beginning her acting career, condemned the Israeli–Palestinian conflict and said that Israel and its neighbors each deserve to be a “free and secure nation”.

“My heart is broken. My country is at war. I’m worried about my family, my friends,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Taking to X, Khalifa reposted this news wonder woman 1984 was returning to HBO Max, adding the caption: “We asked for the #SnyderCut, not Massacre Barbie.”

Khalifa has lost at least two business deals after expressing his support for what he described as Palestinian “freedom fighters” in the wake of the October 7 Hamas attacks.

Following the Hamas attack on Israel, Khalifa shared a post on Twitter in which he addressed Israel with footage of the raid coming out of the area.

“Can someone tell the freedom fighters in Palestine to turn their phones and film horizontally,” he wrote on the forum on October 7, the day Hamas fighters attacked southern Israel.

After several days of criticism, Khalifa, who has long been a vocal supporter of the Palestinians, sought to clarify his comments in a follow-up statement on October 9.

“I just want to clarify that this statement is not in any way intended to incite violence,” she said in the since-deleted post. “I said specifically about freedom fighters because that’s what Palestinian citizens are… fighting for freedom every day.”

Slacker was one of two companies that immediately severed ties with Star; Visitors to the brand’s page on its centerfold platform now receive a “not found” notification. Playboy announced the end of its relationship with Khalifa in an email to subscribers. Also shared newsweek A termination letter was sent to the Caliph.

Khalifa’s original message on October 7 led to his public dismissal from his role as a consultant at Red Light Holland, which produces and distributes magic mushrooms.

Red Light Holland CEO Todd Shapiro wrote on Twitter: “This is such an appalling tweet @miakhalifa. Let’s just say you’re fired effective immediately. Absolutely disgusting. Beyond disgusting. Please grow up and be a better person.”

The defiant Khalifa responded: “I would say that my business opportunities have been lost by supporting Palestine, but I am more angry at myself for not checking whether I was entering into business with the Zionists. My bad.”

In a separate post, Khalifa said: “I just want to make sure my people have 4k footage of them breaking down the walls of the open-air prison they were forced out of their homes and so our “Passes are good choices for history books.” “Write about how they freed themselves from apartheid.”

Radio host and wrestling pundit Peter Rosenberg also criticized Khalifa’s post in a direct message. Khalifa later made their private exchange public on his X account, where he currently has over 5.7 million followers.

The screenshot showed Khalifa responding, “I stand with all oppressed people, everywhere, until someone is fighting for freedom.” “I’m from Lebanon, I’ve been through more IDF attacks (raids) than your little privileged brain can ever know how to process.

“(You) know nothing except tall tales of a land that is not yours, taken over by an army that has nothing to do with your peaceful God-loving religion. Will you ever mine and geopolitical Don’t disrespect my experience about war. You’re a man again, kid.”

However, Rosenberg did not respond publicly after Khalifa posted their message exchange on the platform, he noted. newsweek On 9 October he found his stance on the matter “intemperate and ridiculous”.

“The idea of ​​demanding that people take sides just hours after finding out that innocent people have been murdered was deeply repugnant and disgusting,” he said via email. “I don’t care that she posted our direct message. I don’t consider her a friend. I was just trying to avoid messing up on a day that wasn’t about me or Mia Khalifa.”