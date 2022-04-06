Mia Khalifa exhibits her rearguard posing in a minibikini and heats up Instagram

Mia Khalifa He is visiting Simi Valley, California, and has not missed the opportunity to show how he enjoys the moment.

A few hours ago, through her Instagram account, the former adult film actress was encouraged to upload a postcard in which she appears enjoying the sun’s rays, clad in an orange mini bikini with which she exhibited her rear while posing with her back to the camera and that heated up his 27.7 million followers.

“Eating good 😋😌 (airport McDonald’s)”, reads at the bottom of the image that has so far received more than 1.5 million red hearts and almost six thousand comments.

“Nice body ❤️❤️”, “Hot 🔥🔥” and “Precious view 😍😍”, are just to mention some of the compliments left to the 29-year-old.

A few days ago, Mia Khalifa delighted the pupil with a series of snapshots in which she showed some of the sexy outfits she used during the Lollapalooza festivals held in Chile and Argentina, where she accompanied her boyfriend Jay Cortez in his presentations, where he even appears topless from a balcony.

