Mia Khalifa has proven to be the most recognizable El Pasoan

In a hilarious video, several El Pasoans are asked to name six popular El Paso celebrities. While many on board are known for their great achievements, one proved to be far more popular than the rest!

Check out this video released by Monster Link Marketing when they decided to give some clueless El Pasoans a pop quiz and asked them if they could name all six El Paso figures.

As you can see, one addition proved popular: Mia Khalifa!

Others on board? Mayor Oscar Leeser- Like, he’s the current mayor! Also on board were singer-songwriter Khalid — who credits his success to El Paso, Green Bay running back Aaron Jones — who is based in El Paso, influencer Les Do Makeup and, of course, professional wrestler and one of the L.A. There are also big representatives. Foot Icon Eddie Guerrero.

Now, while it would be unfair to say that no one in El Paso recognized others, this short video is not representative of all of El Paso. But it was strange to see that the first answer of these contestants was Mia Khalifa!

If you don’t know who Mia Khalifa is, welcome to your first day on the internet. Mia Khalifa is a former UTEP graduate who became famous after starring in a few adult videos. Since then, she has left the adult industry and focused her career on other aspects of the entertainment industry, including guest commentating, writing, modeling, and more.

The former UTEP hottie is certainly keeping busy and proving that she’s more than just a one-time adult star; But I think his legacy lives on, especially in the hearts of many people. You can see here what Mia is doing these days.