Mia Khalifa reveals ‘top 10 things she hates’ – it’s bad news for vegans and Europe

Mia Khalifa has revealed the top 10 things she loves and the top 10 things she hates.

The 30-year-old Lebanese-American star was recently in the UK for London Fashion Week (and made her catwalk debut). But despite her frequent European holidays, something from here made its way to her hate list. A special kind of man also came under fire.

Speaking to Dream Baby Press, Mia put “Moon” at the top of her love list. Having previously revealed that she is an avid reader, it’s no surprise that “having a pile of unread books” came in third place. Another notable entry was “First Joint of the Day” in eighth – Mia has made no secret of regularly smoking cannabis.

Smoking weed joins Mia’s love list(Image: @miakhalifa/Instagram)

At the top of his hate list were “vegetarians”. “Insecure Men” came in third place and, taking a dig at the entire continent, he placed “Coffee in Europe” in seventh place. Mia described our coffee as “weak” and “watery.”

Their full lists were as follows:

