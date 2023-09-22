Mia Khalifa reveals ‘top 10 things she hates’ – it’s bad news for vegans and Europe

Mia Khalifa has revealed the top 10 things she loves and the top 10 things she hates.

Speaking to Dream Baby Press, Mia put “Moon” at the top of her love list. Having previously revealed that she is an avid reader, it’s no surprise that “having a pile of unread books” came in third place. Another notable entry was “First Joint of the Day” in eighth – Mia has made no secret of regularly smoking cannabis.

At the top of his hate list were “vegetarians”. “Insecure Men” came in third place and, taking a dig at the entire continent, he placed “Coffee in Europe” in seventh place. Mia described our coffee as “weak” and “watery.”

Their full lists were as follows:

Love – 1) Moon. 2) When they say the name of the movie in the movie. 3) A pile of unread books. 4) Lighting a wood-burning fireplace. 5) Fragrance and taste of orange blossom. 6) Arabic samples in hip-hop music. 7) When the outfit I picked out in my mind works. 8) First joint of the day (with coffee). 9) Driving for hours. 10) “This song reminds me of you.”

Hates – 1) Vegetarian. 2) The end of “Lost”. 3) Unsafe Menu. 4) Looking for parking. 5) People who still wear Alexander Wang (outrageous). 6) Bad tipper. 7) Coffee in Europe (weak. watered down). 8) When my bonnet falls off in my sleep. 9) Not being in the Uber Eats zone. 10) Receive a phone call.

Mia recently got the chance to enjoy her fourth favorite thing – a “wood-burning fireplace” – as she revealed she was staying in a 1400’s house during her trip to the UK.

Mia used the old house as a quirky backdrop for the adorable photos she shared with fans. In a mirror selfie on Instagram, the wooden beams of the house were visible behind her as she posed only in a revealing green bikini.

On X (formerly Twitter) she went as far as sharing a completely nude image in front of a home’s fireplace. Only her hair and a strategically placed knee were protecting her modesty.

