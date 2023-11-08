Mia Khalifa says Ron DeSantis ‘should be in jail’

Mia Khalifa has said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis “should be in jail” over allegations that he wears heel lifts in his shoes to look taller.

DeSantis, who is competing for the Republican nomination for president in 2024, was questioned by Patrick Bate-David last week. pbd podcast Regarding claims circulating online regarding high heels allegedly hidden in her shoes.

Bet-David recently released images of DeSantis Real Time with Bill Maher Which have gone viral. The images highlight the governor’s cowboy boots, as well as add an outline that suggests hidden heels may have been added to increase DeSantis’ height.

DeSantis immediately denied the rumors about the elevators and said he had not been shown the online claims about the elevators.

“No, no. They’re just standard, off-the-rack Lucchese shoes,” he said of his shoes.

From left, Mia Khalifa in Paris, France on March 01, 2023, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in Simi Valley, California on September 27, 2023. Khalifa has said that DeSantis “should be in jail”, amid speculation that he wears heel lifts in his shoes.

Pierre Mouton/Getty Images for Acne Studio;/Justin Sullivan/Getty Images



Former President Donald Trump, who is the leading candidate for the GOP nomination according to national polls, has helped spread rumors about DeSantis’ shoes.

On October 9, Trump shared photos of DeSantis’ appearance at Maher’s event on his Truth social platform. The photos show DeSantis’s cowboy boots with the caption: “Tell me she’s not wearing hidden heels.”

DeSantis responded to Trump’s tweet during an interview on Newsmax Teai have balance Program on Thursday.

“I know Donald Trump and a lot of his people are focused on things like shoes. I’ll tell you this: If Donald Trump could summon the balls to participate in a debate, I’d wear the shoe over my head. It It’s time to talk concrete,” DeSantis said of Trump’s absence from the GOP presidential debate.

Former adult film actress Khalifa addressed the speculation with a cheeky post she shared on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday morning.

“Rob DeSantis should be in jail,” he wrote. “Not to incite genocide, to wear heels when it’s illegal to drag in Florida.”

Rob DeSantis should be in jail. Not to incite genocide, but to wear heels when it’s illegal to drag in Florida – Mia K. (@miakhalifa) 8 November 2023

newsweek Representatives for DeSantis and Khalifa have been contacted via email for comment.

In September, a federal appeals court blocked a Florida law that sought to ban children from drag shows, a blow to DeSantis. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld District Judge Gregory Presnell’s ruling that the anti-drag bill was not “narrowly enough” to protect free speech.

The DeSantis administration is appealing Presnell’s decision and its preliminary injunction issued in June that prevents Florida from enforcing its law. State lawyers had requested a partial stay of the injunction, but it was rejected by an appeals court in September.

Khalifa’s “genocide” comment appeared to reference the governor’s stance on the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The surprise attack on October 7 by the Gaza-based Islamist militant group Hamas was the deadliest Palestinian terrorist attack on Israel in history. After this Israel launched the heaviest and deadliest air attack ever on Gaza.

More than 1,400 people have been killed in Israel, most of them in Hamas attacks. Since then, more than 10,000 people have been killed in Gaza and more than 150 in the occupied West Bank, according to figures cited by the Associated Press.

Amid DeSantis’ support for Israeli military action, a video went viral last month of a man suggesting that the governor supports the “extermination” of Palestinians. During a heated conversation at DeSantis’ campaign stop in New Hampshire, the man said he would no longer vote for the 2024 presidential candidate in the Republican primary.

Lebanon-born Khalifa has been a vocal supporter of the Palestinians and was embroiled in controversy last month when she wrote about Palestinian “freedom fighters” in an X post hours after the October 7 Hamas attacks.

After several days of criticism, Khalifa, who has long been a vocal supporter of the Palestinians, sought to clarify his comments in a follow-up statement on October 9.

“I just want to clarify that this statement is not in any way intended to incite violence,” she said in the since-deleted post. “I said specifically about freedom fighters because that’s what Palestinian citizens are… fighting for freedom every day.”

Khalifa, who continues to publicly show support for the Palestinians, has lost at least two business deals as a result, including one Slacker Podcasting contract.

DeSantis, meanwhile, has tried to shrug off the controversy over his shoes, as he pointed to more serious issues during his recent Newsmax interview.

“This is no time for a foot fetish,” DeSantis said. “We have serious problems as a country. We’ve got a war in the Middle East. We have terrorists coming to our own southern border. We have an American dream that is out of reach for millions of Americans because Biden is pushing inflation and High energy prices. We have schools that are educating children, not educating children. We have cities that are plagued with crime.”

Trump continued to mock DeSantis’ “Bootgate” drama in a statement, saying it had “legs longer than Ron DeSantimonius,” and argued that he had become “the butt of every single joke” in the national media.

“Will Ron continue to wear his heels on Wednesday nights, or will he wear something more appropriate such as platform shoes for a contestant RuPaul’s Drag Race“Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said.