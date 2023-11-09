Mia Khalifa sends hateful tweet to OnlyFans after anti-Israel support – OutKick

After the terrorist attack in Israel on October 7, Mia Khalifa is continuously proving that she is a sad person.

Former porn star Khalifa has made it his mission to stand up against Israel over the past month and has shared some extremely hateful comments.

He mocked an attack by Hamas in Israel that left more than 1,400 people dead and taken hostage. He also expressed happiness over the filming before eventually deleting the tweet.

The former porn star recently went viral for dragging Gal Gadot *checks notes* to raise awareness for the hostages being held by Hamas and to show how much damage the terrorists did on October 7.

When Hamas terrorists were attacking people in Israel, Mia Khalifa asked people to film horizontally. Later he deleted the tweet. (Credit: Screenshots/x/Mia Khalifa)

Mia Khalifa claims that her OnlyFans are increasing after adopting an anti-Israel stance.

While most well-meaning people find Khalifa’s rhetoric and comments disgusting, apparently it’s great for her OnlyFans.

“I love all my new followers on OnlyFans who have subscribed just to say they support the cause. I see all your messages and they mean a lot to me, thank you,” Khalifa tweeted following her Gadot controversy on Wednesday.

Yes, you read that right. Apparently, being anti-Israel and cheering on a terrorist attack is great for his OnlyFans. If that's not gross, I don't know what is.

I love all my new followers on OnlyFans who have subscribed just to say they support the cause. I see all your messages and they mean a lot to me, thank you🤍🍉 – Mia K. (@miakhalifa) 8 November 2023

The Caliphate is continuously proving that it does not care about Israel.

To be clear, I don’t care if someone is on OnlyFans or not. I don’t care. This is not the issue.

The point is that Mia Khalifa, who was born in Lebanon, is apparently using her anti-Israel rhetoric to make money through OnlyFans, and she’s openly bragging about it.

After taking an anti-Israel stance, Mia Khalifa promoted her OnlyFans. (Photo by Mark Piasecki/WireImage)

It’s not that he made an ignorant comment that stemmed from not being educated on an issue. There should be kindness towards such people, no matter what the topic is. Life should not be wasted due to foolish mistakes.

That is not the case here. The former porn star is proud of how much she dislikes Israel. It’s becoming his entire brand.

Of course, the great irony is that Mia Khalifa will not be able to last even a second in Gaza. Do we think Hamas is pro-porn? Absolutely not. Taking their side against Israel is like cheering for the chicken at KFC.

Mia Khalifa claims being anti-Israel is only good for her fans. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Hopefully, someday Khalifa will come to her senses and stop her hateful statements. Unfortunately, she is more interested in increasing her OnlyFans count by standing up against Israel and bragging about it.