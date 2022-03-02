Mia Khalifa shows off a great body with a semi-transparent dress that reveals her nipple covers and panties

the charms of Mia Khalifa They cause anyone to lose their minds because the former porn actress has always been considered one of the favorite girls who is also splendid at sharing high-impact photos with her more than 27.2 million Instagram followers.

A few hours ago, the young Lebanese woman did her thing and took the opportunity to show off a great body through five postcards where she models with a semi-transparent printed dress that reveals her nipple pads and floss-like panties.

In a matter of a few hours, the images reached 1.5 million red hearts and an avalanche of compliments.

“Hot 🔥🔥”, “The most beautiful 😍😍” and “My platonic love 💙💙”, are some of the messages that are repeated by the hundreds.

Swipe to see all the photos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa)

As if that were not enough, Mia Khalifa also uploaded another series of six snapshots in which she let her curves be admired using a trikini that in the back it is so tiny that it almost disappears in its rear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa)

You may also like:

Mia Khalifa poses from the pool with a swimsuit that barely covers her rear

Khloé Kardashian Goes Instagram Wild Modeling in Tight Latex Bodysuit

VIDEO: Tini Stoessel shows her good heart when a fan pounces on her during a concert