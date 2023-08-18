Mia Khalifa slays everyone again with her stunning beauty in a striped no-button shirt

There’s no doubt that Mia Khalifa is one of the most iconic, flattering internet celebrities, and one who wins millions of hearts in each of her Instagram posts, where she challenges no limits, posing in skimpy clothes and posing with her models among other poses. displays the body. Half naked, without any shame.

Sensual and stimulating.

Carrying her quintessentially European style and showcasing important brands, the 30-year-old model, My Caliphate Not only does she manage to grab attention with her slim figure, but she also wears clothes from big luxury houses.

“Even if that’s the case, you can go,” he says in one of his latest posts. My And it also included an extensive carousel of photographs in front of the mirror. There she was seen wearing a buttonless brown dress by Parisian tagless brand, Louis Gabriel Nouchi, and paired her shoes with scaly burgundy heels from Bottega Veneta.

luxury articles

It so happens that in each post, Mia stuns everyone because of the many brands she was posing with and here we share with you in more detail where each accessory is what the internet celebrity flaunts on camera , manages to get more than one million likes.

As seen on 1stdibs website, the influencer is carrying a ‘Goyard Gray Mini Saigon Bag’, which costs around $7,425, and a stunning 1,150 euro vintage shoe, a ‘Mary-Jane Mostra’ made of calfskin shoe’. Alligator effect.

challenging for the camera

In one of the little postcards and lovers of selfies in front of the mirror, Mia modeled with one of her many summer outfits and of course she always sports something to raise the temperature a little more.

Pose in your spacious living room.

In the short photo, Mia opted to go all out with another one of her many shirts to complete the classic and casual look, in this case an extra-large shirt with ultra-fine navy blue and white stripes, along Same white sneakers.