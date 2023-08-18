Mia Khalifa unbuttons her shirt and drives her fans crazy on Instagram

Mia Khalifa He is one of the great stars of the social network. She has more than 27 million followers on her Instagram profile, who look forward to her publications full of beauty and her own style with the latest fashion.

This time Shyamala won the hearts of her fans. A selfie in front of the mirror in which she can be seen wearing an unbuttoned kimonoIn the privacy of your own home, there’s nothing underneath.

Mia Khalifa Photo: Instagram

Without a doubt, Mia is one of the leaders in the fashion world and it is through her Instagram that she interacts with her fans from all over the world. There she publishes her unique and sensual looks, as well as her travels and attending special events.

Latest pictures of Mia Khalifa Photo: Instagram

What is the current status of Mia Khalifa?

After quitting her job as an adult actress, Mia Khalifa devoted herself to modeling and her social network, Where he has thousands of followers who are delighted with his content. Many people from different parts of the world interact with the influencer, who is currently one of the most famous people.

Mia Khalifa on the verge of censorship Photo: Instagram

How did Mia Khalifa become famous?

influencer gained prominence in the adult content industryAlthough she is retired, she was very popular at the time when she made a video wearing an Islamic hijab, which caused a lot of controversy and received threats from the Islamic press.