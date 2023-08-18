Mia Khalifa’s harsh response to a misplaced follower

Mia Khalifa She remains very active on her social media. Through his official profile he shares his various experiences, projects and photos for Heart Attack. However, now, the influencer has surprised everyone by publishing a conversation with one of his followers.

It should be noted that, beyond always showing himself as he is, Mia Khalifa usually keeps her personal life away from the media., In any case, now, a conversation went beyond him because one of his followers sent him a message out of place, so the Caliph did not hesitate to respond and find out.

Mia Khalifa’s look

Mia Khalifa’s stern message to her follower:

Via his Official X Profile – formerly Twitter -, Mia Khalifa Shared four pictures. In three of them, you can see Mia in a black one-piece swimsuit that fits her perfectly. Also, in the postcard, the adult content actress was shown in a very sensual pose.

Heartbreaking picture of Mia Khalifa Photo: Twitter

But, the fourth snapshot is a screenshot of a conversation Khalifa had with a user who follows him through OnlyFans. In it you can see that he sent her a series of images, but he was completely wrong with his comment: “I want AC*ñ*,He replied.

Heartbreaking picture of Mia Khalifa Photo: Twitter

If it is given, Mia Khalifa He immediately took action and replied: “I bet you still live in the same house with your mother., Undoubtedly, with this comment, the influencer left no room for continuation. In fact, along with these pictures shared on his Twitter account, he wrote: “the customer is always wrong,

Mia Khalifa interacting with her follower Photo: Twitter

In any case, beyond her bad moment, Mia stunned everyone with her images in which she revealed her features. Well, there is no doubt that her one-piece net looks absolutely perfect on her.