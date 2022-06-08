Mia Khalifa’s unexpected message about Shakira’s separation from Piqué

USA.

The announcement of separation of the Shakira-Gerard Piqué couple has caused a stir in the entertainment world. The news has generated thousands of comments on social networks. The Colombian singer has received the support of many for the alleged infidelity of which she was a victim by the Spanish footballer of FC Barcelona. Shakira was endorsed by one of the most popular celebrities in adult film. Mia Khalifa, 29 years old, took center stage over the weekend in this love scandal, and which apparently culminated in a heartbreak story, after sharing her opinion on the subject of Piqué’s alleged infidelity on social networks and gave him his total support for Shakira, and even applauded that he will begin to follow actors Henry Cavill and Chris Evans on the networks.

Mia Khalifa’s message was unexpected. “Shakira following Henry Cavill and Chris Evans in the last 48 hours is maximum feminism: Piqué … feminism,” the former adult film actress wrote on her Twitter account. The Mia Khalifa publication became viral on networks after receiving hundreds of comments and having received more than 900 retweets. In addition to almost 15 thousand ‘likes’. The star of Lebanese origin showed his full support for Shakira in the face of the alleged infidelity of his now ex-partner.