Mia Khalifa’s unexpected message about Shakira’s separation from Piqué
USA.
The announcement of separation of the couple Shakira-Gerard Piqué has caused a stir in the entertainment world. The news has generated thousands of comments on social networks.
The Colombian singer has received the support of many for the alleged infidelity of which she was a victim by the FC Barcelona footballer. Shakira was endorsed by one of the most popular celebrities in adult film.
Mia Khalifa, 29 years old, took center stage over the weekend in this love scandal, and which apparently culminated in a heartbreak story, after sharing her opinion on the subject of Piqué’s alleged infidelity on social networks and gave him his total support for Shakira, and even applauded that he will begin to follow actors Henry Cavill and Chris Evans on the networks.
Mia Khalifa’s message was unexpected. “Shakira following Henry Cavill and Chris Evans in the last 48 hours is maximum feminism: Piqué … feminism,” the former adult film actress wrote on her Twitter account.
The Mia Khalifa publication became viral on networks after receiving hundreds of comments and having received more than 900 retweets. In addition to almost 15 thousand ‘likes’.
The star of Lebanese origin showed his full support for Shakira in the face of the alleged infidelity of his now ex-partner.
The Colombian singer, along with the Spanish soccer player, sent a statement on Saturday informing about their separation. “We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding”, they point out.
The Spanish press spread this week that Shakira would have discovered that Gerard Piqué was unfaithful to her with another woman, for which she would have asked him to leave his family residence. It is now known that Piqué has been living in a single apartment for some time from where he leads a “party lifestyle” since this separation, about three months ago.
“The woman who could have put Piqué and Shakira on the verge of breaking up is a young blonde in her 20s. She is studying and works as an event hostess”, published the Catalan media ‘El Periódico’.