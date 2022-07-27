Miami Airport could close the year with a record of 50 million passengers

The records of the Miami International Airport continue to grab headlines in the global press. Cuban Directory, always aware of the present, today warns about a brand that is difficult to achieve but not impossible.

It is estimated that at the end of this year the aforementioned airport could register 50 million passengers, which would constitute a milestone for that entity.

All roads lead to that record if we take into account that during the first half of the year 25.5 million passengers passed through its facilities.

The mayor of Miami-Dade County, Daniella Levine Cava, referred to the issue. “Our region is experiencing more tourism growth than other communities, strengthening the economy and offering jobs for its citizens,” said the local authority.

Meanwhile, the airport’s governing board confirmed that cargo traffic levels have recovered. Likewise, the number of travelers increased by 8.5% compared to 2019.

Citizens and residents, protagonists of the rise

The airport authorities themselves confirmed that both residents and US citizens have been protagonists in the aforementioned increase in passengers.

This group added 15.3 million people, a figure 26% higher than in 2019, before the Covid-19 paralyzed commercial aviation.

During the first semester of this year, 10 million 200 thousand international passengers were registered. In this aspect, the increase was 102% if we compare these data with a similar period in 2021. However, the numbers are still below the pre-pandemic stage.

According to the International Airports Council of North America, Miami was the fastest growing during the first quarter of 2022.

The same source indicates that the Miami airport was the one with the highest international cargo and passenger traffic last year.