Miami Beach declares a state of emergency and imposes a curfew

Miami Beach declared a state of emergency on Monday and imposed a curfew to counteract the riots recorded over the weekend that left five people gunshot wounds, in the middle of Spring Break.

The curfew will come into force from this Thursday and will continue until Monday, and will be between 12 in the morning and 6 in the morning, according to the city administrator, Alina Hudak, who added that the measure will be applied in the portion of the city that goes from 23rd Street to its southern limit.

The official indicated that she will sign an emergency order for the curfew this weekend, while for next weekend she will make a formal request to the full Miami Beach Commission, which she trusts will go ahead.

“Our city has passed its final limit,” Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said at the press conference, lamenting the number of police resources that the authorities have been forced to deploy.

“We don’t want Spring Break here, but people keep coming,” lamented Gelber, who confessed that he does not have the authority to close the elevated highways that connect it with the neighboring city of Miami, as a preventive measure.

In his turn, the chief of the local Police, Richard Clements, pointed out that in the last four weeks the troops of this unit have seized more than a hundred firearms, of which 75 corresponded to last weekend, considered the spring break equator.

Today’s announcement comes after two women were shot in the early hours of Monday morning in a shooting that occurred on the popular street of Ocean Drive, on the beachfront and populated with Art Deco buildings that it represents in the tourist posters to this neighboring city to Miami.

The two women, who had to be referred to a local hospital although without presenting a risk, joined three other people who were admitted early on Sunday for gunshot wounds.

The busy Ocean Drive and its surroundings, full of bars and nightclubs, have been for a few weeks the meeting point for hundreds of young people who spend their spring vacations in this tourist city in South Florida, and where these days its authorities have redoubled safety.

After the disorders of last year, in which one person was killed and there were more than a thousand detainees, in addition to the seizure of drugs and a hundred firearms, the local authorities at that time were forced to decree the curfew.

For this year, in addition to increasing the police presence in the busiest areas, the city’s mayor, Dan Gelber, had already prohibited from March 7 to 21 the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages in Miami Beach from 2 in the morning. .

Traditionally, the weekend following St. Patrick’s Day (March 17) is when the most springbreakers arrive.

This story was originally published on March 21, 2022 4:31 p.m.