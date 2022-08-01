Miami celebrates the creation of an attractive pedestrian corridor in a forgotten neighborhood

In fact, the illustrations anticipate an attractive pedestrian corridor under SR I-395, adjacent to the 836, along 10 blocks, between NW 3rd Avenue and Biscayne Boulevard, which will feature plazas, gardens and water fountains. .

The project and the works, carried out in coordination with the State Transportation Authority (FDOT) and the Miami-Dade Highway Directorate (MDX), have the support of the City of Miami for the construction of the pedestrian corridor.

Crowning the grand two-story highway project between 17th Avenue and I-95 will be a massive 1,025-foot-tall sculpture of six spider-shaped arches that will be illuminated in various colors at night and change the urban skyline of Miami along with its tall buildings.

In addition, the works include the redistribution of traffic on I-95, south or north, and to or from Miami Beach, eliminating or at least mitigating traffic congestion.

The total cost of the project, including improvements to the streets and surrounding accesses, adds up to 840 million dollars, of which MDX contributes 186 million and FDOT the rest.

The scheduled date to finish the construction project, according to the official website on the Internet, is the summer of 2026.

“They had to do something about Overtown,” Kiara said, referring to the neighborhood that isn’t part of Miami’s tourist attractions and few Miamians pass through.

“They owed us something like this for a long time,” he stressed.

“I feel optimistic. This pedestrian corridor will connect us to Biscayne and the rest of the city, and could be a good start to improving our neighborhood,” he concluded.

Modernization

The inclusion of the second level, together with the works that were carried out between avenues 27 and 87, is part of the master plan for the modernization of 836, whose main infrastructure dates from 1968.

Regarding the application of an innovative design, which raises some construction thesis, the deputy executive director and engineering director of MDX, Juan Toledo, believes that the most important thing is that “MDX opted for the second level project”, instead of the initial plan that proposed widening the highway.

“If we had done something else, we would have had to take spaces on each side and that would affect many people along the way, their properties, and we should not do that,” he stressed.

In addition, the process to obtain the land and pay for it would be much more expensive.