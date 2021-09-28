Miami could accept payment of taxes in Bitcoin

A well-known proponent of the cryptocurrency market, Miami’s esteemed Mayor Francis Suarez announced that very soon residents could seriously leave their bills at home and start using their assets to pay taxes.

The team appointed by the mayor has been working on the issue for some time and the request, again according to the words of the mayor, will be forwarded in October. In the proposal, the possibility of pay employees in Bitcoin. As for safety, Suarez stated that “we want to do it with Bitcoin because that’s what we know and trust. We think it’s the most verifiable and reliable network around“.

All that glitters is not gold, however, since before embarking on such an innovative path there will obviously be several knots to untie.

The mayor of Miami also launched into some reflections on China’s recent blockade of Bitcoin transactions, calling this move by the People’s Bank a “huge mistake“and from which the United States will eventually also be able to make a profit. All this while some exchanges are blocking Chinese accounts.

Speaking of trust, Suarez later stated that he firmly believes in the cryptocurrency market and that governments should receive adequate education on the subject before declaring openly against it. Recall that Miami is one of the cities that in unsuspecting times invited the miner to move to the area to carry out block validation activities using nuclear energy to reduce costs.