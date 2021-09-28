News

Miami could accept payment of taxes in Bitcoin

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

A well-known proponent of the cryptocurrency market, Miami’s esteemed Mayor Francis Suarez announced that very soon residents could seriously leave their bills at home and start using their assets to pay taxes.

The team appointed by the mayor has been working on the issue for some time and the request, again according to the words of the mayor, will be forwarded in October. In the proposal, the possibility of pay employees in Bitcoin. As for safety, Suarez stated that “we want to do it with Bitcoin because that’s what we know and trust. We think it’s the most verifiable and reliable network around“.

All that glitters is not gold, however, since before embarking on such an innovative path there will obviously be several knots to untie.

Loading...
Advertisements

The mayor of Miami also launched into some reflections on China’s recent blockade of Bitcoin transactions, calling this move by the People’s Bank a “huge mistake“and from which the United States will eventually also be able to make a profit. All this while some exchanges are blocking Chinese accounts.

Speaking of trust, Suarez later stated that he firmly believes in the cryptocurrency market and that governments should receive adequate education on the subject before declaring openly against it. Recall that Miami is one of the cities that in unsuspecting times invited the miner to move to the area to carry out block validation activities using nuclear energy to reduce costs.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

561
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
449
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
379
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
378
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
376
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
365
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
363
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
359
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
284
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top