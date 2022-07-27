Miami-Dade landlord shoots tenant in the head amid fight

A homeowner was taken to jail after he shot his tenant in the head to death. The incident occurred over the weekend in western Miami-Dade County, according to police.

Samuel Omar González, 34, faces a charge of second-degree murder with a firearm. As of Monday, he was being held without bond at the county Detention Center, according to court documents. Detective Ángel A. Rodríguez, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade County police, confirmed to the Miami Herald that González is the victim’s landlord.

Nicole Vera, an assistant public defender representing González, did not return a call from the Herald.

At approximately 10 pm Saturday, Miami-Dade Police officers and rescuers responded to a call about a man who had been shot in the head in a small unit of a home located at 1925 SW 125 Court. Upon arrival, they found the victim, Armando Álvarez, lying unconscious on the floor in a pool of blood. Alvarez, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene, police wrote in the Gonzalez arrest report obtained by the Herald.

An investigation revealed that the men, their girlfriends and a friend of Alvarez’s were gathered at the home’s pool when, for some reason, an argument broke out. When Álvarez tried to fix things, the arrest report states that González, who lives with his girlfriend in the house, punched him in the face in front of everyone.

Alvarez, his girlfriend and their friend left the pool area and returned to the small unit. Shortly afterward, police said, Gonzalez fetched a .40-caliber handgun, entered the bedroom, where he confronted the victim and shot her in the head. He then escaped in a white BMW sedan.

At 1:38 pm Sunday, Miami-Dade police located and stopped the BMW at Northwest 25th Street and Northwest 93rd Avenue, where Gonzalez exited the vehicle and was arrested without further incident. As the detectives transported González to the police station, the landlord became “excited” and confessed to killing his tenant and throwing the gun he used in the crime into the street.

I agree with you detectives, after reading González his Miranda rights at the station, González requested an attorney and refused to speak further with investigators.

González’s next appearance in court will be announced on Monday afternoon.

Translation of Jorge Posada

This story was originally published on July 26, 2022 11:38 a.m.