Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava tests positive for COVID

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Friday that she is self-quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19.

This morning, I took a COVID-19 test as standard protocol after experiencing mild symptoms. Unfortunately, I tested positive. I’m grateful that I’m fully vaccinated and boosted. I will be following all CDC guidelines and quarantining at home. – Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) February 18, 2022

Levine Cava, 66, also tested positive in November 2020.

The mayor went on to note how the county’s coronavirus metrics have improved, as have those for all of Florida and the nation, since the omicron spike has subsided.

“Miami-Dade has come a long way: Our positivity rate is below 10% and we are finally seeing the light at the end of this dark tunnel,” Levine Cava, 66, tweeted. “Now is the time to get vaccinated, and if you have been exposed get tested. I am grateful to everyone for their well wishes.”

Florida’s statewide positivity rate for new cases was 14.3% last week, a dramatic drop from topping 30% in early January.