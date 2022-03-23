Miami-Dade police will return home after overcoming COVID-19 and double lung transplant

MIAMI, Fla. – Miami-Dade Police Officer Frank Sangineto will finally return home after recovering from severe complications from COVID-19.

“I owe them my life,” he said.

Sangineto will be discharged from the Christine E. Lynn Rehabilitation Center for the Miami Project to Cure Paralysis at UHealth/Jackson Memorial on Tuesday, after spending more than six months in the hospital recovering from COVID-19 and a double lung transplant. .

“It was really going back to the beginning. When he woke up he wasn’t even able to move, so the first person I want to single out for overcoming those challenges is Frank himself,” said Dr. Brady Anderson.

On Tuesday, August 17, 2021, Sangineto was transferred to Jose Milton Memorial Hospital at Jackson West Medical Center after contracting COVID.

During his hospital stay, his condition worsened, and Sangineto ended up being intubated and placed on a ventilator.

Unfortunately, ventilator support was not enough to keep him breathing.

A week later, Sangineto was transferred to Jackson Memorial Hospital and placed on an ECMO machine, which pumps blood out of the body into an oxygenator that removes carbon dioxide and returns oxygen-filled blood to internal tissues.

The goal was for him to remain on ECMO until his lungs recovered and were able to resume respiratory function.

Due to the permanent damage done to Sangineto’s lungs during his battle with COVID, he needed a double lung transplant in order to safely leave the hospital.

In January, he underwent a successful operation, led by Dr. Tiago Machuca, professor of surgery at the University of Miami Health System and director of the Miami Transplant Institute Pulmonary Center, where he is also director of adult lung transplantation and pediatric.

“The community, everyone, all the prayers they gave me was a motivation to keep going,” Sangineto said.

Sangineto’s colleagues and medical team gathered in the lobby of the Lynn Rehabilitation Center to bid him a warm farewell.

Sangineto will continue to receive physical and occupational therapy as an outpatient at the center.