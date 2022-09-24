Miami Dade Prepares to Face Her – NBC 7 Miami

MIAMI.- This Friday tropical depression 9 formed in the Caribbean that, according to the forecast of the National Hurricane Center, could become a hurricane with southern Florida in the cone of trajectory.

A strengthening is forecast this Friday and it is expected to become a tropical storm tonight, so the mayor of Miami-Dade, Daniella Levine Cava, said that the county is already making preparations.

The mayor said that the authorities closely monitor the system and asked the community that it is time for each family to review their plans and prepare for the arrival of a hurricane or storm, with enough water and food for at least a week. taking into account each member of the family, including pets.

RED CROSS CALLS TO BE PREPARED

The South Florida Region of the Red Cross in the USA said it is preparing in advance for possible impacts in our area from a hurricane and urged families to be prepared, safe and informed.

“Our teams are coordinating closely with partners, reviewing our response plans and reaching out to our volunteers to be ready to provide assistance, as needed,” said Josett Valdez, Regional Executive Director, South Florida Region de la Cruz. American Red. “We urge our neighbors to closely monitor the storm and take the time to prepare.”

Consult the Telemundo 51 guide with what you need to know to be prepared for the possible impact of a storm or hurricane.

TRAJECTORY CONE

According to the NHC track cone, the depression could become a tropical storm in the next few hours and then a hurricane by Monday or Tuesday. On Tuesday it could pass through western Cuba and head toward southern Florida.

It’s too early to tell where this system will go, but all of South Florida will need to monitor it in the coming days.