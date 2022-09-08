Miami-Dade teacher dies after saving her son during family vacation

GoFundMe

A Miami-Dade County teacher is being remembered as a “champion of students” and “some kind of angel” after she died saving her 10-year-old son from drowning on a beach during a family vacation in El Salvador.

Michelle Vargas, a teacher at Cutler Bay Middle School, and her son Michael went to the beach during a visit to Michael’s paternal grandparents over Labor Day weekend.

The two “got caught in a rip current, and although Michael was saved, Michelle drowned,” Alicia Giraud, a friend and co-worker of the teacher, wrote on a GoFundMe page that was set up. “Everyone who knew Michelle personally knows that she would give her life 100 times to save Michael.”

Ignacio Rodríguez, principal at Cutler Bay Middle School, said similar words Tuesday when asked at a news conference about Vargas as a mother.

“Michelle gave her life for her son,” Rodriguez said. “The boy got into trouble. She saw it and sprang into action, like a parent would. She gave her life. And the boy was able to reach the shore. Unfortunately, she didn’t make it.”

According to Giraud, Vargas died on the same day as his birthday.

Rodríguez added that Vargas “had a great disposition” to work with students with special needs: “He had the ability to read to them, to connect with them. They sought advice from him. She was like a mother to these children.

Rodríguez characterized her work attitude as “We can do it and we will do it,” and said that “every school needs a person like Michelle Vargas. She is going to be missed at Cutler Bay.”

“We are devastated by the tragic loss of a beloved and respected teacher who has left a mark on the lives of Cutler Bay High School students for nearly a decade,” said Miami Public Schools Superintendent Jose Dotres. -Dade Schools. “On behalf of all of us who work in the School District, we send our deepest condolences to the Vargas family in these difficult times.”

Parents, friends, colleagues and others have also flocked to the GoFundMe page and social media to remember Vargas.

So far, the GoFundMe page has raised more than $11,000.

Giraud said the money will be used to cover funeral expenses and help Michael. Giraud said the Vargas family is on its way to El Salvador to bring Vargas and Michael back to Florida.

Translation of Jorge Posada