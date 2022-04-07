Miami-Dade will continue free COVID-19 testing and vaccinations

As Florida closes all of its public COVID-19 testing, vaccination and treatment centers due to lack of federal funding, Miami-Dade will continue to offer free testing and vaccinations at various centers throughout the county with funding from FEMA.

Although Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said FEMA would reimburse the county in full for tests and vaccinations for the uninsured through July 1, it’s not clear the county will have to rely on FEMA that long. after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators announced a deal late Monday on a $10 billion coronavirus relief package.

The agreement, which reserves $5,000 million for the therapeutic part, $750 million to prepare for future variants and the rest for vaccines and tests, has not yet been approved by both houses of Congress; then President Joe Biden must sign it.

Until then, Miami-Dade will use FEMA’s Public Assistance Program to pay for tests and vaccinations for the uninsured, Levine Cava said in a memo to commissioners on April 1.

“We will continue to make testing and vaccination as accessible as possible to keep our community safe and our economy growing,” Levine Cava said in an emailed statement. “We will continue to analyze wastewater and sequence test samples to monitor for new variants, to stay ahead of the curve should we face future outbreaks.”

New COVID cases on the rise

The news comes at a time when new reported infections in Florida are rising due to the BA.2 subvariant, which now accounts for 60% of new COVID-19 cases in the southeastern United States, according to data from CDC tracking.

During the week ending April 5, Florida added a daily average of 1,505 cases and 39 deaths, according to Miami Herald calculations from data released by the CDC, continuing a trend of increasing cases that represents the first rise in more than a month.

For people with health insurance, tests, treatments, and vaccines for COVID-19 are usually covered. But the delay in federal funding of the pandemic response has already caused a reduction in the national supply of monoclonal antibodies, which can reduce the risk of hospitalization and death in infected people.

The Florida Department of Health said the state will continue to distribute monoclonal antibody treatments received from the federal government. But the White House warned in mid-March that the federal government would soon run out of money to buy more monoclonal antibodies, forcing it to cut appropriations to states by more than 30%, unless Congress renews funding to end of March.

A worker outside a COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment center at Miami Dade College North Campus in Miami, Fla., on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. MATIAS J. OCNER MOCNER@MIAMIHERALD.COM MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

This week, as federal funding ran out, Florida closed more than a dozen free public monoclonal antibody treatment centers across the state, said Steve Vancore, a spokesman for CDR Health, a logistics company contracted to run the centers.

CDR Health has administered more than 4 million COVID-19 tests, 2.7 million vaccines and more than 150,000 antibody treatments throughout Florida during the pandemic, Vancore said. But starting this week, the company will only offer tests, vaccines and antibody treatments at its private Tallahassee clinic to insured and self-pay patients.

In Miami-Dade, CDR Health operated state-funded antibody treatment sites at Miami Dade College North and Tropical Park. Those sites no longer provide the therapy, but continue to offer the vaccination and testing.

Lack of federal funds

Waiting for Congress to renew funding for the pandemic, the federal government has run out of money to buy tests, treatments and vaccines. Monoclonal antibody treatments promoted by Governor Ron DeSantis, as well as new antiviral pills that reduce the severity of the disease, are also purchased in bulk by the federal government and distributed free to states, pharmacies, community health centers and another suppliers.

But in March, the White House said the government would not be able to fulfill a planned order for antibodies. The Biden administration, which had requested $22.5 billion in emergency funding, also warned that federal programs created to help states and local governments respond to the pandemic would have to end.

As a result, the federal government’s Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Program for the Uninsured stopped accepting applications for reimbursement for testing and treatment services on March 22 and stopped accepting applications for the administration of vaccines. on Tuesday.

A description of the $10 billion deal announced Monday by Democratic Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York and Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah does not include funding for the HRSA program for the uninsured. . However, the deal has the support of President Biden, even though it is less than half of what the White House originally requested.

The uninsured may have to pay for tests and treatment

Although the HRSA program has stopped accepting claims for the uninsured, the supply of tests, treatments, and vaccines was purchased by the federal government and remains free to everyone, regardless of whether they have health coverage.

But once that supply runs out, the federal government can’t buy more until Congress approves an appropriation. This means that people without health insurance will likely have to pay for tests and treatment or use hospitals and health safety net programs.

Workers outside a COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment center at Markham Park in Sunrise, Fla., on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. MATIAS J. OCNER MOCNER@MIAMIHERALD.COM MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

The cost of a PCR test — the kind used in hospitals and many state centers — can range from $100 to $200. GlaxoSmithKline’s monoclonal treatment, sotrovimab, costs $2,100 per dose. A dose of Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment costs the same amount.

Without free vaccines, tests and treatments, many Florida adults may be reluctant to seek care for COVID-19, and those who do may need public resources to cover the costs.

About 19.5% of Floridians ages 18 to 64 did not have health insurance coverage in 2020, compared to a national average of 14% for the same group, according to the National Health Interview Survey (NHIS) conducted by the CDC.

In Miami-Dade, Jackson Health System, a public health care system, has seen fewer uninsured patients during the pandemic, said Mark Knight, chief financial officer. Part of the reason was a general decline in visits to the ER, which many uninsured patients often use for primary care.

However, as patient volume has increased, Jackson Health is beginning to see a return to a mix of patient types that was normal before the pandemic, such as more people without health insurance, Knight said.

This means the loss of HRSA funding will add financial strain to Florida’s largest safety net hospital if Congress does not restore funding. In March, Florida lawmakers voted to eliminate a Medicaid funding fund, which subsidized Jackson Health and other Florida hospitals with many low-income, uninsured patients.

And two years into the pandemic, Jackson Health and other hospitals are battling staff burnout and added labor costs from overtime pay, bonuses and travel agency staff. Knight said Jackson Health has about 1,000 job openings, including about 400 for registered nurses, because there is a shortage of skilled workers and strong competition for them.

“The impact of all these things is negative”,

Preparations for another outbreak

With the BA.2 subvariant of the omicron fueling a surge in cases and a potential resurgence of the pandemic on the horizon, Miami-Dade Emergency Management Director Charles Cyrille said he is closely monitoring the proportion of positive tests. local, known as the positivity rate.

Cyrille said most of the county’s 30 sites will continue to provide both testing and vaccinations, though some will only provide testing, and hours will vary.

Once the FEMA funding dries up, if Congress doesn’t renew the funding, Cyrille said she knows “there are going to be tough decisions.”

Cyrille said Miami-Dade’s testing and vaccination infrastructure “is much larger than anything else in the state. We are leading the state in our response efforts.” He said the county was able to respond quickly to the omicron surge in December and January because it kept many of those services available to the public.

But Cyrille said he knows the county couldn’t have done it alone.

“The federal government has taken over 100% of this,” he said. “You can’t do it without them.”

This story was originally published on April 6, 2022 10:44 a.m.