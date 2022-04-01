Miami judge imposes $18 million bail on former comptroller Carlos Pólit | Policy | News

A judge of a federal court in Miami imposed this Friday a bail of 18 million dollars to the former Ecuadorian Comptroller General Carlos Pólitarrested and charged with the crime of “conspiracy to commit money laundering” in a bribery scheme associated with the powerful Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

Judge Jacqueline Becerra today imposed bail for 18 million dollars on Pólit, 72, who must, before his release, “sign the waiver of the right to oppose extradition (to Ecuador)”, according to documents consigned this Friday in court to which he had access Eph.

Before being released on bail, the Ecuadorian must also comply with a series of conditions such as the delivery to the authorities of your passportthe prohibition of having weapons and of selling or mortgaging any property that you own.

In addition, the former comptroller, currently incarcerated in a Miami detention center, must wear a gps location devicewhich is usually placed on an ankle.

The charges that weigh against Pólit in the Federal Court of the Southern District of Florida are for “conspiracy to commit money laundering”, “money laundering” and “participation in property transactions derived from criminal activities”, charges that carry maximum sentences of 20 years in prison.

Specifically, the former comptroller is being prosecuted in Miami for his alleged participation in a plot to use the US financial system as a means to launder money and promote and hide an illegal bribery scheme in Ecuador.

According to court documents to which he had access EphPólit, Comptroller of the Ecuadorian State between 2007 and 2017, conspired with others to “illicitly enrich themselves by laundering bribes that he solicited and received from other conspirators through bank accounts in South Florida, as well as through the purchase of real estate and other assets.”

Thus, between 2010 and 2014, the Ecuadorian received some 8 million dollars in “cash bribes” in exchange for using his official position as comptroller to “influence the official actions of the comptroller of Ecuador in benefit of Odebrecht and its businesses” in the Andean country, according to the indictment.

In Ecuador, Pólit was tried and sentenced in absentia in 2018 to six years in prison for the crime of concussion in the bribery scheme of the Brazilian firm Odebrecht.

A year before, he had traveled to the US while still comptroller for supposed health reasons and from this country he resigned from the position and did not return to Ecuador.

He settled in South Florida, where was arrested this week.

In Ecuador, since the end of 2020 his sentence for the crime of concussion has been final. The judge imposed six years in prison or delivery of 40.4 million dollars as reparation.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ecuador, Juan Carlos Holguín, said this week that the capture of the former Comptroller General of the State is the result of cooperation with the United States.

Holguín highlighted the importance of the joint operation of the Ecuadorian Prosecutor’s Office and the United States Department of Justice that allowed the capture of Carlos Pólit.

“We have witnessed that several of the judicial cases that refer to Ecuador are being uncovered there, while Ecuadorian justice fails to advance in cases. It is good news for the country,” he told Ecuavisa.

The Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht is at the center of a large-scale corruption case that has shaken Latin America in recent years, implicating former presidents and high-ranking officials, splashing electoral campaigns and leaving hundreds of defendants. (I)