Miami loves Bitcoin | Employees paid in BTC! Absolute priority on …

Francis Suarez, the mayor of You love me, is not a new name for the world of cryptocurrency enthusiasts. He has already expressed himself several times in favor of Bitcoin and also organized a token for the city it rules.

The news we give today, however, is much more important for the world of cryptocurrencies and mostly for $ BTC, which could become valid currency for pay employees public And even taxes.

The Mayor of Miami is serious with BTC

Miami requires the ability to pay its employees in Bitcoin

This is the heart of the proposal made by the mayor Francis Suarez – that our readers will already know for various initiatives related to the world of cryptocurrencies. Currency of choice, for now, it would seem to be Bitcoin, without any other coins or tokens being allowed for the moment.

The request comes after denial the possibility for the city coffers to invest in Bitcoin, given that the statutes governing the important city of Florida do not allow local coffers to hold assets that are so volatile. On the question of investments, he expressed himself with rather regretful tones Mayor, which to the microphones of Bloomberg stated:

If I had been allowed to do this at the time I requested it, we would be 30% or 40% in profit – and I would have become a genius. But that’s the way things work.

In fact, Bitcoin has had a rise in 20% in the period between the proposal and today, even if this still does not change the cards on the table of the new law that the mayor would like to pass.

Taxes and services can also be paid via Bitcoin

Most important for the adoption of Bitcoin is the possibility that, once the law is approved, it will also be possible to make payments for taxes and services right in Bitcoin. Probably there will be a service based on Lightning, which will allow practically immediate payments, as well as the ability to convert quickly. USD to BTC, as is also the case for Chivo Wallet.

Miami, these are the words of the mayor, aims to quickly become the American capital of cryptocurrencies and subsequently the world one. A path that had also winked at Ethereum in the past, with one of the most important ecosystem conventions headed by Vitalik Buterin which had been hosted right in the city.

Bitcoin struggles to return above $ 55,000 – today’s analysis

Bitcoin has suffered from a situation of uncertainty about European stock exchanges, which almost all opened slightly down, except for Frankfurt. A situation that has pushed the price down, also in light of new concerns regarding the issue Evergrande in China.

OSCILLATOR SIGNAL INDICATOR SIGNAL CCI BUY 📈 MOBILE MEDIA ESP (50) BUY 📈 STOCASTIC BUY 📈 SEM MOBILE MEDIA (50) BUY 📈 AWESOME BUY 📈 MOBILE AVERAGE ESP (100) BUY 📈 MOMENTUM BUY 📈 SEM MOBILE MEDIA (100) BUY 📈 MACD BUY 📈 MOBILE AVERAGE ESP (200) BUY 📈 ULTIMATE KEEP ⏹️ SEM MOBILE MEDIA (200) BUY 📈 The main 1 week Bitcoin indicators and oscillators

Technical analysis ad 1 week, which we report here, is however very positive, in sharp contrast to those a 24 hours. If we were to take the forecasts of this class of instruments at face value, we would have to consider the movements of the last few hours as noise which has no chance of having medium and long-term effects.

On the BTC forecasts in the long run we remain – at these market conditions – of the same opinion. There is great room for growth, even given the good news coming from the USA and Venezuela.