Miami Mayor Unveils Laser-Eyed Bull Statue to Kick Off Bitcoin 2022 Conference

To mark the opening of the Bitcoin 2022 conference, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez unveiled a laser-eyed bull statue intended to symbolize that Miami has become the self-proclaimed “cryptocurrency capital of the world.”

The statue is a robotic-looking 3,000-pound (or 453.59-kilogram) bull, designed in the same vein as Wall Street’s Charging Bull., according to the official website. The statue was commissioned by the Florida-based financial firm Tradestation.

“New York is the former financial center… I give you the Miami bull!” – Major Suarez #bitcoin #Bitcoin2022 pic.twitter.com/i70kr2XFSg — Bruce Fenton (@brucefenton) April 6, 2022

It was presented Wednesday at the Miami Beach Convention Center, where the conference is being held, and was immediately called “A crime against God” by skeptics at Intelligencer.

Nevertheless, the cryptocurrency community has been impressed with a new symbol of the future of finance. The co-founder of Morgan Creek Digital, Anthony “Pomp” Pompliano tweeted on Thursday that “The bulls” (the bulls) “are in control.”

Meanwhile, the founder and CEO of Binance, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao tweeted that the bull is “pretty cool.”

this iron man #bitcoin bull is pretty cool. pic.twitter.com/B8x7yjAtTq — CZ Binance (@cz_binance) April 7, 2022

The bull will greet the 30,000 attendees expected to attend the conference this year, before being slaughtered on the Miami-Dade College campus after the conference is over.. The conference will last four days, from April 6 to 9.

The conference features five different stages, the largest of which can seat 15,000 people. The events kicked off with a joint talk between Pomp and Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz, and continued with talks from legends in the Bitcoin community, including Nick Szabo, Jameson Lopp, and Dan Held, among others.

Other speakers included PayPal founder Peter Thiel, NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., and MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor, to name a few.

The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, has withdrawn at the last minute from the conference program. President Bukele is dealing with an outbreak of gang violence in his countrywhere a state of emergency has been imposed that suspends certain civil liberties, which has raised the concern of human rights organizations.

Bukele cited “unforeseen circumstances” in a letter addressed to conference attendeeswhich was the Bitcoin 2022 Twitter account tweeted on Thursday.

We’re sharing a letter from President @nayibbukele who is unfortunately no longer able to attend Bitcoin 2022 due to unforeseen circumstances in El Salvador which require his urgent attention. We stand in solidarity with the Salvadorian people during these difficult times. READ: pic.twitter.com/wbFXMY60c0 — Bitcoin 2022 (@TheBitcoinConf) April 6, 2022

We share a letter from President @nayibbukele, who is unfortunately no longer able to attend Bitcoin 2022 due to unforeseen circumstances in El Salvador that require your urgent attention. We stand in solidarity with the Salvadoran people in these difficult times. READ:

At last year’s Bitcoin 2021 conference, also held in Miami, Bukele announced his intention to make Bitcoin (BTC) legal tender in his country.

Despite the bullish opening of Bitcoin 2022, the markets have turned bearish. The bitcoin price is down 6.26% on the week and 4.37% in the last 24 hours, reaching a weekly low of $43,401, according to data from Cointelegraph.

