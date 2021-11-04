Miami: Mayor wants salary in Bitcoin

The mayor of Miami, Francis Suarez, said he volunteered as the first US politician to receive his salary in Bitcoin.

The declaration took place publicly on the social network of crypto-lovers Twitter, in response to the tweet of the famous investor Anthony Pompliano.

The mayor of Miami and the first “political” salary in Bitcoin

A couple of days ago, on Twitter, Pompliano asked who was the first US politician to receive his salary in Bitcoin and, unexpectedly, Francis Suarez came forward confirming his will. Here are the tweets:

I’m going to take my next paycheck 100% in bitcoin… problem solved! @Sarasti can you help? https://t.co/v4YdPZ0tYc – Mayor Francis Suarez (@FrancisSuarez) November 2, 2021

Pomp: It’s time. Who will be the first American politician to accept his bitcoin salary? Suarez: I’ll take my next salary 100% in bitcoin… problem solved! @Sarasti can you help me?

To make it all a reality, Suarez called in the CIO of the city of Miami, the director of innovation and technology, Mike Sarasti.

Very fast and concrete, that’s how Sarasti got it then replied:

Already sent @ln_strike link to register. My experience of receiving a portion of my pay last week went smoothly. And the mayor has already climbed my “pilot” to the assignment. Head move.

Suarez and BTC salaries

While for US political figures the receipt of salary in Bitcoin would be a novelty, in the field of sport, the issue has already been active for some time.

The last to join the club of players who decide to convert part of their salary into BTC And Aaron Rodgers, quarterback of the Green Bay Packers of the National Football League (NFL).

He too, just two days ago, has made public the news with a tweet, describing that together with Cash App it will convert a percentage of its earnings into BTC.

Miami as the 2021 crypto headquarters in the world

Suarez, with its opening to the crypto world, inaugurated the “Bitcoin 2021” in Miami, rather than letting it unfold in Los Angeles as usual, so da involve its citizens on the issue.

Not only, the city of Miami is also considering the administrative option of paying municipal employees in Bitcoin. Of course, now that Suarez himself will demonstrate that he receives his salary in BTC, the hypothesis that this also happens for employees could become reality.

At the moment, the priority would be to disseminate the crypto topic to citizens of Miami, so as to be able to proceed with the necessary legislation as well. Suarez, it might become the Nayib Bukele of El Salvador, which since 7 September 2021 has managed to obtain the necessary approvals to make Bitcoin legal currency in the country.