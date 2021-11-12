Miami offers Bitcoin to citizens

The mayor of Miami, who has repeatedly expressed his interest in making the city one of the world’s centers for cryptocurrencies, said in an interview that he wants investing part of the native currency of the city to obtain returns in bitcoins.

From Miami Coin to Bitcoin

Francis Suarez, the mayor of the city, announced in a broadcast on the channel CoinDesk TV that the city would stake a large portion of its native cryptocurrency, MiamiCoin, for get a return in Bitcoin.

Additionally, he bluntly stated that Miami will be:

“The first city in America to give a Bitcoin yield as a dividend directly to its residents.”

Returns from Bitcoin cancel taxes

Suarez also stated that MiamiCoin would have already earned 21 million dollars in just over three months and said it’s possible that if the trend continues, these yields alone could cover Miami’s entire tax revenue.

Suarez said:

“At some point you could theoretically pay the entire city tax revenue and the city could be a city that operates tax-free, which I think would be revolutionary.”

Suarez, however, also pointed out how there is still a lot of work to be done as regards the digital infrastructure that can support a registration and verification system for crypto returns. But he also said the city is already working on a great digital innovation process to ensure that it soon becomes an important hub for the world of cryptocurrencies.

He stated in this regard:

“We are trying to create a complete ecosystem of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies so that we can grab the mantle of the most crypto-friendly city in the United States”

The crypto rivalry between New York and Miami

The mayor of Miami has always been a staunch supporter of cryptocurrencies and has worked to make the city more and more open to the world of cryptocurrencies.

On August 3, 2021, he presented the city’s first digital currency, the MiamiCoin, which allows residents to invest in various projects and infrastructure for the city.

But Miami isn’t the only American city to be very interested in cryptocurrencies. Also Austin in Texas and Chicago have already shown a very open spirit and available to those who do activities related to cryptocurrencies, such as mining or trading.

But the new mayor of the city of New York, Eric Adams, has clearly stated that he wants to make the Big Apple the largest cryptocurrency hub in the world, entering into a sort of competition with Miami.

Within hours of his triumphal election, he declared vto get paid in Bitcoin, at least for three salaries. The fact that New York is already the world center of traditional finance, perhaps puts it in a more favorable position than the capital of Florida, in this particular competition between crypto-friendly cities.