Miami shows the first details of its F1 circuit

Miami He continues to prepare for his debut in Formula 1, which will take place in this 2022 season. And, in fact, in just one month. the weekend of May 6 to 8 The first Grand Prix will take place in the city of Florida, in what will be the second World Cup event on American soil, waiting for the third to arrive in 2023 with a new test in Las Vegas, in the area of ‘The Strip’your metropolitan area.

A particular environment around the circuit

Thus, the newly created circuit is already being prepared, the Miami International Autodrome, which will host the race, the fifth of the current campaign. Track, around Hard Rock Stadiumhome of the Miami Dolphins of the NFL, will be 5.41 kilometers long and will have up to 19 curves, 7 right and 12 left, both fast and slow, although it will also have a long and imposing backstretch before entering the 3 final curves.

Although there are still no images on the ground of what this entire framework will be like, the promoter of the test has wanted to open his mouth and has shown the first details of how the circuit will lookin an aerial view animation that shows not only the track, but also several of the facilities in the environment that the Grand Prix itself wants to offer to the various Formula 1 workers and to the spectators who come to a test that promises to be a local party.

Thus, in the video published by the Grand Prix on its YouTube channel and on its social networks, you can already see, for example, the loopholes that the circuit intends to have and their size, or their green surroundings, accompanying the track at various points with various areas of grass and trees typical of the area’s climate.

On the other hand, you can also see how the presence of the American football stadium matches the layout and, also, the luxury services that the organizer wants to offer. These include a beach club within the circuit itself or a dock for exclusive yachtsamong others.

Finally, it must be remembered that the Grand Prix intends to be innovative in terms of its formal acts. The test has made Formula 1 organize a ‘Team Principals’ Parade for Sunday, or what is the same, a parade of team managers similar to what the pilots do an hour and a half before each race.

