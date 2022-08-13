Entertainment

Miami, the new refuge of American multi-millionaires

They escaped. They are refugees.

They talk about the sidewalks they escaped from like hell. “Crime, the homeless, the absurd restrictions linked to the Covid”, loose the first.

“A city that all the neighborhoods fear, located in a bankrupt state”, adds the other, before specifying: “We were looked at askance, we were not liked. Twice, the body of my car was scratched , my wife was being harassed by bums when she was gardening.” It’s very simple, he concludes, “half of my friends over there want to run away. The other has already done so”.

0% local tax

Mariupol? Mogadishu? No, San Francisco. And our two refugees don’t quite fit the typical profile. The first, Keith Rabois, is a billionaire. He is part of the “Pay-Pal mafia”, this group of founders of the payment platform which included in its ranks Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, Reid Hoffman (LinkedIn) and a few others. The second, Peter Yared, is a serial tech entrepreneur who created seven start-ups and sold two of them for $200 million each. These two solid-gold refugees and thousands more have converged on the rich’s new paradise: Miami. Silicon Valley entrepreneurs, Wall Street financiers, cryptocurrency hackers… They fell on this city that until then was associated with wealthy South Americans, Miami Beach escapades and wealthy contemporary art collectors. surveying the bays of the Art Basel fair.

At the origin of this rush? A thousand reasons, tax in particular: in San Francisco, in addition to federal tax, they had to pay up to 13.3% of their income to the Californian state, plus 1.5% to the city. In New York, the amounts are similar. At Miami? Local corporate income tax, Florida personal income tax, and the same county-wide share the same rate: 0%!

