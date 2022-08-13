Miami, the new refuge of American multi-millionaires

At the origin of this rush? A thousand reasons, tax in particular: in San Francisco, in addition to federal tax, they had to pay up to 13.3% of their income to the Californian state, plus 1.5% to the city. In New York, the amounts are similar. At Miami? Local corporate income tax, Florida personal income tax, and the same county-wide share the same rate: 0%!

Mariupol? Mogadishu? No, San Francisco. And our two refugees don’t quite fit the typical profile. The first, Keith Rabois, is a billionaire. He is part of the “Pay-Pal mafia”, this group of founders of the payment platform which included in its ranks Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, Reid Hoffman (LinkedIn) and a few others. The second, Peter Yared, is a serial tech entrepreneur who created seven start-ups and sold two of them for $200 million each. These two solid-gold refugees and thousands more have converged on the rich’s new paradise: Miami. Silicon Valley entrepreneurs, Wall Street financiers, cryptocurrency hackers… They fell on this city that until then was associated with wealthy South Americans, Miami Beach escapades and wealthy contemporary art collectors. surveying the bays of the Art Basel fair.

“A city that all the neighborhoods fear, located in a bankrupt state”, adds the other, before specifying: “We were looked at askance, we were not liked. Twice, the body of my car was scratched , my wife was being harassed by bums when she was gardening.” It’s very simple, he concludes, “half of my friends over there want to run away. The other has already done so”.

They talk about the sidewalks they escaped from like hell. “Crime, the homeless, the absurd restrictions linked to the Covid”, loose the first.

They escaped. They are refugees.

They talk about the sidewalks they escaped from like hell. “Crime, the homeless, the absurd restrictions linked to the Covid”, loose the first.

“A city that all the neighborhoods fear, located in a bankrupt state”, adds the other, before specifying: “We were looked at askance, we were not liked. Twice, the body of my car was scratched , my wife was being harassed by bums when she was gardening.” It’s very simple, he concludes, “half of my friends over there want to run away. The other has already done so”.

0% local tax

Mariupol? Mogadishu? No, San Francisco. And our two refugees don’t quite fit the typical profile. The first, Keith Rabois, is a billionaire. He is part of the “Pay-Pal mafia”, this group of founders of the payment platform which included in its ranks Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, Reid Hoffman (LinkedIn) and a few others. The second, Peter Yared, is a serial tech entrepreneur who created seven start-ups and sold two of them for $200 million each. These two solid-gold refugees and thousands more have converged on the rich’s new paradise: Miami. Silicon Valley entrepreneurs, Wall Street financiers, cryptocurrency hackers… They fell on this city that until then was associated with wealthy South Americans, Miami Beach escapades and wealthy contemporary art collectors. surveying the bays of the Art Basel fair.

Read alsoFortunes of France: the secrets of the all-powerful Peugeot clan

At the origin of this rush? A thousand reasons, tax in particular: in San Francisco, in addition to federal tax, they had to pay up to 13.3% of their income to the Californian state, plus 1.5% to the city. In New York, the amounts are similar. At Miami? Local corporate income tax, Florida personal income tax, and the same county-wide share the same rate: 0%!

The billionaires’ bunker

But for these crooks, it’s more than a matter of money. “If you’re driving a Ferrari here, nobody cares, notes Peter Yared. In San Francisco, people who are going to take their private jet make the trip at the wheel of their Prius, so as not to point out.”

And it is no coincidence that Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, not yet billionaires, but who intend to become one, have chosen this city which does not look askance at them. They bought a house on a small island north of Miami Beach, connected by a bridge surveyed by private police, and nicknamed the “billionaires’ bunker”.

Peter Yared is one of the first defectors from the Valley to have landed here, in September 2020. were six”, he recalls. Now? “People are coming in continuously. It’s almost tiring.” At the same time, Keith Rabois was packing his bags. “The first decision, for my husband and I, was to flee the San Francisco Bay Area, he says. We had the feeling that things were going to get even worse – taxes were going to increase, crime getting worse, Covid-related lockdown policies getting crazier.”

Methodically, he reasoned as if it were a question of investing in a start-up. “We had a few simple criteria: a warm climate, an international airport, a cosmopolitan mix of shops, restaurants and other activities; and finally, for me, there had to be a very specific fitness program. reasonable state tax, no more than 4-5%. The only cities that met the criteria were Miami and Phoenix.”

Real estate frenzy

Keith Rabois, one of eight partners in the venture capital fund Founders Fund, co-founded by Trumpist billionaire Peter Thiel, has thus offered himself a house on Venetian Islands, between Miami Beach and the heart of the city, where his friend has , too, his house (or rather two, adjacent). Keith Rabois shelled out nearly $29 million, a hiccup-inducing sum, but nothing unusual there.

At the wheel of his Porsche, super-real estate agent Nelson Gonzalez, an upscale specialist, takes us on a tour of an ultramodern house north of Miami Beach, whose least charm is not a painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat on the wall of the living room. The Biarritz Drive mansion is priced at 17 million dollars but, for us, it is only an appetizer: Nelson takes us back in the Porsche, direction North Bay Road and the ultra-exclusive small island of La Gorce Island.

On this boulevard of the rich, we understand how much the city has changed. Nelson lists the names of celebrities who sold and details the frenzy of those who bought.

“This one sold for $35 million in 2019. A year later some hedge fund guy snagged it for $44 million.” This other one has changed hands four times in less than a year: “9.6 million, 12, 21 and finally 22 million… The last owner may be the right one, who knows?” Nelson laughs. At 5800 North Bay Road, it is the “J-Lo house”, the house of singer Jennifer Lopez, bought by Phil Collins then resold for 40 million to actor Orlando Bloom… who razed it to rebuild. Here, it’s a mania: goodbye to historic buildings, hello to glass and concrete cubes! A few tens of meters away, bare land of 6,500 square meters has just been put up for sale for 70 million dollars 11,000 dollars per square meter of grass, who says better?

Their codes, their neighborhoods

On La Gorce Island, we pass a group of mansions that will explode all records if they sell for the asking price: 170 million dollars. It is not Nelson Gonzalez who manages this sale, but another ultra-running agency, the Jills Zeder Group, of which we meet one of the founders, Judy Zeder, in a house in Coral Gables with a price tag of 12 million dollars. The setting is perfect for questioning him about these super-rich shoppers, their mannerisms and their quirks: a secure enclave, on two lakes in this neighborhood located in West Miami. Here as elsewhere, the price of certain houses has doubled in two years. “The real difference is the draconian confidentiality agreements they make us sign. The richer the people, the more they value their privacy”, specifies Judy Zeder, who saw these buyers land with the Covid-19 crisis. 19. “They started by calling to inquire about rentals and then quickly it was a rush.”

At Cipriani Downtown Miami, the most upscale restaurant in the city, we find ex-restaurateur turned real estate agent Thea Goldman, who has her napkin ring there. Thea knows the places so well that the writer Tom Wolfe had chosen her to guide her in her research before writing a novel on Miami. Around us, tables of financiers, techies, celebrities of all kinds. These tribes have their codes, their neighborhoods, explains Thea. The “cryptos”, recognizable by their tattooed faces, planted the flag in the luxury Paramount Miami Worldcenter tower, where apartments can be purchased with cryptocurrency. Instead, Wall Street is based in Brickell, where Cipriani is located, and Coconut Grove attracts some private equity names. We meet the employees of billionaire Carl Icahn, who moved his activities to the city a year ago, offering his troops the choice between following him or… being fired. Tech is attached to Miami Beach and the “artsy” neighborhood of Winwood.

Climate threat

Everyone frequents their favorite places: restaurants imported from New York, like Carbone, for finance, nightclubs like E11EVEN, open 7 days a week and 24 hours a day, for cryptos. “The city has gone crazy, it’s building everywhere, says Thea Goldman. The traffic jams are monstrous.” She enjoys this bustle, typical of a city that changes all the time and that she adores. “With this latest wave, Miami is less of a village and becomes more of a city. But a city that keeps a not serious side, where you are always within earshot of the noise of the jet skis.” This is what makes its charm, with its beauty, its diversity and, always, the ever-changing light of the water.

But when told that some of these newcomers are describing Miami as “America’s Dubai,” a kind of blank slate where libertarian capitalists can rewrite the American dream, she jumped: “They don’t understand this city. , its history, its complexity.” And they neglect the other side of the decor: “A disparity between rich and poor similar to that of Mexico City, the richest postal code in the country 3 kilometers from the poorest…” Not to mention the climate crisis, which threatens this particularly vulnerable city to hurricanes. “But climate change is not fun, says Thea Goldman. Here, we only practice fun.”

La Gorce Island neighborhood in Miami Beach. Opposite, one of the villas on the plot (white rectangle on the left) for sale at 170 million dollars.

Home for sale for $12 million on Hammock Drive in Coral Gables, west of Miami. In this district, the price of certain villas has doubled in two years.

(The Jills Zeder Group/LPG Lifestyle Production)

Peter Thiel and his Venetian Islands villa

The Trumpist billionaire, co-founder of PayPal and the venture capital fund Founders Fund, owns a property between Miami and Miami Beach, which he bought for $18 million. Not far from his domain, that of another exile from Silicon Valley, his friend Keith Rabois, who paid 29 million for his island paradise.

(Courtesy of Luxe Living Realty – Getty Marco Bello/Getty Images/AFP)

(Courtesy of Luxe Living Realty – Getty Marco Bello/Getty Images/AFP)

Philippe Boulet-Gercourt (envoyé spécial à Miami)